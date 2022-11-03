Lifestyle

Books that can help you cope with a long-distance relationship

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022, 04:12 pm 3 min read

Strengthen your long-distance relationship with these 5 books

Love, from a distance. Long-distance relationships may have become a tad bit easy with technology, however, nothing can substitute the lack of personal touch that keeps haunting the two individuals staying miles apart from each other. So if you are in a long-distance relationship, read these five books that can help you build and maintain a connection with your distant partner.

A guide '10,000 Miles for Love' by Milena Nguyen

Penned by Milena Nguyen, this book is the perfect guide to strengthening your relationship with your boo who stays in a different city or country. In this book, the author makes use of her nine years of experience of a first-hand long-distance relationship, helping you not just survive but also thrive in the journey with your partner. From communication to intimacy, Nguyen shares them all.

Strengths and weaknesses 'From Stranger To Lover' by Lisa McKay

This book has been written by Lisa Mckay and will leave you with tacts to build a strong long-distance relationship. Additionally, it will help you tap into the many strengths and weaknesses of your relationship, while also bestowing more creative ways to connect with your bae. The book also talks about healthy boundaries, conflict resolution, and signs that your partner may be cheating on you.

Choices 'Love at the Speed of Email' by Lisa McKay

This book is inspired by author Lisa McKay's own encounter with long-distance relationships. Realizing at the age of 31 that she's single, mostly on airplanes, and constantly finding "home," she makes a choice that could change her entire life when she receives an email from a stranger staying in another country. The pages are filled with advice that you can put to use.

Get closer '401 Great Discussion Questions For Couples in Long Distance Relationships'

There's a point in time in long-distance relationships when even regular phone calls turn mundane as you only keep asking each other routine questions. However, this book urges you to go beyond the ordinary as it presents 401 big and small questions that can help make great conversations. Each of these questions has been designed to bring couples closer (metaphorically).

Get to know them well 'Intellectual Foreplay' by Eve Hogan and Steve Hogan

This book is a solution-oriented guide that can help couples in a long-distance relationship work on their journey of love. It offers the readers knowledge of their own and their partner's belief, values, preferences, desires, and goals. Moreover, you also learn about self-esteem in relationships, making healthy lifestyle choices, and get ideas for initiating conversations, and more. Check out more such book recommendations.