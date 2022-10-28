Lifestyle

5 books that can help you achieve a work-life balance

The line between work and life has started to fade away with time. This comes true, especially after COVID-19 which left us cooped up inside our homes and glued to our work for the maximum time, bringing our mental health down to its knees. Break free from your hectic lifestyle by reading these books that can help you achieve a work-life balance.

Showcases exploitation 'Work Won't Love You Back' by Sarah Jaffe

This book showcases the ugly and exploitative side of "doing what you love." Sharing a host of real-life examples of workers in various industries, right from an unpaid intern to an overworked nurse, the book reveals how all of us have been tricked into an unhealthy work culture. The author encourages you to work reasonably, know and demand your worth, and focus on satisfaction.

Research-based 'Laziness Does Not Exist' by Devon Price

Most of us grade our self-worth based on our productivity. Written by Devon Price, a social psychologist, the book says that laziness isn't natural but something to embrace. Using research, the author tells that people today work more than their required official hours and yet feel that they aren't doing enough. He shares some practical and accessible advice for overcoming this.

Awakening 'Do Nothing' by Celeste Headlee

This book can help you break away from overworking, overdoing, and underliving. In an age where work calls know no time and boundaries, the author shares that it's completely okay to sit back and do nothing. He argues, if people work feverishly to make themselves happy, then why are they miserable at the end of the day? Read this for some powerful tips.

Rejecting hustle 'It Doesn't Have to Be Crazy at Work'

Prolonged working hours, cruel deadlines, no space for emotions, and lack of sleep are how one can perfectly describe today's work life. However, is that all worth it? Co-authors Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson reject the notion that aggressive hustle is all that you require to be successful. Instead, they offer a better path to work effectively and keep your satisfaction soaring.

Inspiring 'Set Boundaries, Find Peace' by Nedra Glover Tawwab

Written by popular therapist-cum-author Nedra Glover Tawwab, this fine print is a practical guide to ending your professional struggles and speaking up for what you need. The author shares doable and effective ways to establish healthy boundaries at work, helping you cope with anxiety, burnout, stress, and dropping levels of satisfaction at a professional setup. Check out more such book recommendations.