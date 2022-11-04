Lifestyle

5 delicious momo recipes to try at home

Momos came to the country in the 1960s when a huge number of Tibetans entered India

Who doesn't love a plate of steaming hot and succulent momos? One of the most popular street foods in India, momos are prepared using different stuffing and spices to get that unique taste. It is believed that momos came to India in the 1960s when a huge number of Tibetans entered India. Here are five super-tasty momo recipes you can try at home.

Comfort food Aloo momo

Combine together maida, baking powder, and salt and knead into a stiff dough with some water. Mash together garlic chives, boiled potatoes, black pepper, and salt to prepare the filling. Roll the dough and cut it into small discs. Place a spoonful of filling and twist to seal. Steam the momos for 10 minutes and serve hot with chili sauce and soy sauce.

Easy snack Mushroom momos

Mix together all-purpose flour, salt, and oil and knead into a dough. Saute mushrooms and onions in oil. Add ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, green chilies, and black pepper powder, and saute well. Make thin, translucent discs from the dough and place the mushroom mix inside. Seal the ends and make round shapes. Steam for 10-15 minutes and serve hot with garlic chutney.

Gooey and chocolatey Chocolate momos

Mix together flour and salt in a bowl. Gradually add water to it and prepare a soft dough. Divide the dough into small balls and roll them into small discs. Stuff each disc with chopped dark chocolate and seal the edges of it. Steam the momos in a steamer for five-eight minutes. Garnish with some chocolate sauce and serve warm.

Burst of flavors Paneer momos

Mix together all-purpose flour, oil, salt, and water and knead into a dough. Let it rest. For the stuffing, mix together shredded cabbage, carrot, crumbled paneer, onions, ginger, green chilies, salt, black pepper, and soy sauce. Roll out small discs, place the filling inside and seal the edges of the momos. Steam them for 12-13 minutes and serve hot with chutney.

Classic recipe Chicken momos

Boil chicken with some salt, pepper, ginger, and chili-garlic paste. Mince the boiled chicken. Mix together salt, refined oil, water, and all-purpose flour and knead into a smooth dough. Mix together minced chicken, bell peppers and onions, and soy sauce and mix well. Prepare dough and make small balls. Place the chicken filling inside, secure the momos, and steam for 20 minutes. Enjoy!