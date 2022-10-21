Lifestyle

International Day of the Nacho: Try 5 drool-worthy recipes

International Day of the Nacho: Try 5 drool-worthy recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 21, 2022, 10:51 am 2 min read

Happy International Day of the Nacho!

Let's nacho! October 21 is celebrated as International Day of the Nacho every year. This delicious treat is Mexico's contribution to the world of food, which is savored (and loved) across the world. It was invented back in 1943 and has emerged as a favorite snack of many. To commemorate this occasion, try your hand at these five nachos recipes today at home.

Indian version Roti nachos

Cook some rotis and then cut them into small triangles. Oil them on both sides and then sprinkle some salt, pepper, peri-peri powder, and red chili powder to taste. Mix well and bake them until crispy. Grate cheese on top and melt them again in the oven. Garnish with chopped onions and tomatoes, and serve with your favorite dip.

Fusion Spanish omelette with nachos

Fry onions, capsicum, and garlic. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add some diced potatoes and later add beaten eggs on top. Now cut your favorite veggies and add them on the top like sprinkling pizza toppings. Add tomato ketchup and cheese. Cover with a lid and let it melt. Top with nachos and garnish with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Quick and filling Loaded veggies nachos

Preheat your oven to about 200 degrees Celsius and place some tortilla chips on a baking sheet. Now sprinkle beans, shredded cheese, bell pepper, crumbled feta, and pickled jalapenos over them. Bake until the cheese melts. Once the nachos are ready, sprinkle chopped onions, cilantro, and tomatoes on top. Add salsa or guacamole to make it a little saucy. Now dig in!

For meat lovers Baked chicken nachos

Saute red and green pepper until crisp. Once done, transfer them into a bowl. Use the same skillet to saute beans, garlic, oregano, and cumin in the remaining oil. Combine shredded chicken with lime juice, salt, and pepper. Now layer some tortilla chips, the pepper mixture, bean mixture, chicken, cheese, onions, and cilantro, and bake them at 180 degrees Celsius. Serve with sour cream.

Italian connect Nacho pizza

If you love nachos and pizza in equal measure, this one's for you! Place a pizza base on an ungreased pan. Brush it with olive oil and spread some beans on it. Add nachos and your favorite toppings like onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, corn, olives, etc. Layer it with cheese and bake it at 230 degrees Celsius. Sprinkle salsa and serve with sour cream dip.