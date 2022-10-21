Lifestyle

Ice apple: Here's why this rare fruit is beneficial

Written by Sneha Das Oct 21, 2022

Ice apples have a cooling and hydrating effect on your body

Highly popular in South India, ice apple is a tropical fruit of the palmyra tree which is usually available during the summer season. It is a coconut-like fruit that is filled with transparent, juicy flesh inside. Packed with essential nutrients like phytonutrients, carbs, and calcium, this low-calorie fruit is hydrating and cooling for the body. Here are five amazing health benefits of ice apples.

Skin health Great for skin

Loaded with anti-inflammatory and cooling properties, ice apple is great for the skin, it can treat skin inflammation issues like prickly heat, boils, and rashes. The phytochemicals present in it also delay the aging process and helps fight off harmful free radicals. You can also apply the flesh of an ice apple on the affected areas of your skin to soothe itchiness and discomfort.

Weight loss Promotes weight loss

If you are trying to shed a few extra kilos naturally, include ice apples in your daily diet. The high water content in these healthy fruits keeps you full for a longer time and discourages binge eating. They are also low in calories which further aids in weight loss. The dietary fiber in them helps smoothen the digestive process.

Diabetic-friendly Good for diabetes

Low in carbs and rich in vitamins and minerals, ice apples are great for diabetic patients. The high content of potassium ensures an increased production of insulin, thereby lowering one's blood sugar levels. According to a clinical trial, mild diabetic patients who ate dried ice apples experienced reduced fasting blood glucose levels. Consuming one daily in the morning can better your overall health.

Hair health Strengthens hair

Ice apples can reduce dryness and dullness in your hair and make it smooth, healthy, and shiny. They act as a natural conditioner that helps strengthen your mane. They also help alleviate hair-related issues like split ends, sun damage, early baldness, and premature greying of hair. Also effective against hair loss, they prevent androgenic alopecia and promote hair growth.

Hydration Hydrates you and fights fatigue

Summer heat can cause dehydration and reduce your energy level drastically. Including ice apples in your daily diet will have a cooling effect on your body and treat dehydration naturally. The high content of potassium and sodium in these fruits helps maintain the fluid and electrolyte balance in the body. They make you feel energized and fight off fatigue.