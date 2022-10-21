Lifestyle

5 traditional Diwali recipes from different Indian states

Written by Sneha Das Oct 21, 2022, 04:45 am 2 min read

Diwali is all about gorging on mouth-watering foods

One of the most anticipated festivals of the country, Diwali is almost here and we are already getting all the festive vibes with lit-up streets and decorated homes. The festival of lights is all about gorging on sweets and meeting friends and family. Different Indian states celebrate the festival by preparing different traditional food. Here are five traditional Diwali recipes from different states.

Crispy and sweet Babroo from Himachal Pradesh

A traditional Diwali recipe from Himachal Pradesh, babroo is made using all-purpose flour, yeast, and sugar or jaggery. The dough made with these ingredients is fried to perfection to yield a sweet and crispy treat. This well-known pahadi dish has a solid texture and tastes delicious. It is best enjoyed with some kheer or rabdi. Babroo can also be stored for several weeks.

To ward off evil Choddo Shaak from West Bengal

Apart from the festival of lights, West Bengal also celebrates the occasion of Kali Puja on the same day. Bengali households prepare a savory dish called Choddo Shaak on the day before Kali Puja or Diwali which is known as Bhoot Chaturdashi. The dish is prepared using 14 green leafy vegetables. It is believed that this dish wards off evil during the festive season.

Royal dessert Mawa kachori from Rajasthan

A traditional Diwali specialty of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, mawa kachori is a royal dessert with a sweet crust and filling of mawa or khoya mixed with dry fruits. The stuffed kachoris are fried golden and dipped in sugar syrup which gives them an exquisite, sweet taste and a massive crunch. Anjeer cutlet, mawa mishri, milk cake, and ghevar are also popular Diwali delicacies in Rajasthan.

Buttery and porous Mysore pak from Karnataka

Originating in the city of Mysore, Karnataka, Mysore pak is a rich sweet dish usually prepared using ghee, sugar, cardamom, and gram flour. This scrumptious dessert item has a unique porous texture similar to a buttery and dense cookie. Well-known head chef of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, Kakasura Madappa is credited for inventing the sweet after experimenting to create something special and unique.

Traditional dessert Narikol laru from Assam

A popular dessert prepared in Assam during Diwali, narikol laru is basically coconut laddoos prepared using shredded coconut, ghee, green cardamom powder, and sugar. Nuts and raisins are also added to it for some extra flavor and crunch. The people of Assam also make this sweet dish during Bhogali Bihu. These little balls of goodness are super-easy to make and taste delicious as well.