Bengal: Miffed with wife's career, man chops off her hand

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 08, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Man chops off wife's right hand to prevent her from taking up a government job.

In a gruesome incident reported from West Bengal, a 26-year-old man allegedly chopped off his wife's right hand to stop her from taking up the job of a nurse at a government hospital. The incident took place in East Burdwan's Ketugram on Sunday morning when Sariful Sheikh aka Sher Mohammed chopped off his wife's hand with a machete. He was assisted by two accomplices.

Critical Sheikh took Khatun to hospital before fleeing

Sheikh committed the crime when Renu Khatun (23) was asleep. He then took Khatun to a government hospital before fleeing the village. She is being treated at a private hospital in Durgapur where her condition is said to be critical. Khatun's father Azizul Haque filed a police complaint, following which an investigation has been initiated.

Raids Accused, accomplices on the run

The police said that accused Sheikh, and his two accomplices are on the run. "Raids are on to arrest them," said Dhruba Das, an additional superintendent of police in East Burdwan's Katwa. Sheikh used to run a small grocery shop. Prima facie it appears that Khatun's husband and in-laws were against her pursuing a nursing career.

Government job Victim completed nursing course in 2018

Renu, who got married in 2017, completed her diploma course in General Nursing and Midwifery from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta in 2018. Following this, she worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Durgapur. Recently, she secured a government job. However, when she informed her family that she could be posted anywhere in the state, they started torturing her.

Surgery Sheikh also hid severed portion of hand

Ripon Sheikh, Renu's elder brother said that his sister's family would never allow her to take up the job. Sheikh had also allegedly hidden the severed portion of Renu's hand to prevent her from getting a surgery. In the meantime, Ripon, a diploma engineer, failed to appear for an Indian Postal Department exam on Sunday because of the incident.