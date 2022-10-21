Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of Brussels sprouts

Oct 21, 2022

Brussels sprouts are loaded with immunity-boosting vitamin C

Related to vegetables like cauliflower, kale, and mustard greens, Brussels sprouts look like mini cabbages and make for a healthy and nutritious main or side dish. Low in calories, Brussels sprouts are loaded with essential antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This superfood is packed with immunity-boosting vitamin C and cancer-fighting glucosinolates. Here are five excellent health benefits of Brussels sprouts.

Bone health Improves your bone health

Rich in vitamin K, Brussels sprouts are great for your bone health and may protect against bone loss. According to a 2017 study, adequate vitamin K is necessary for healthy bone formation and mineralization. It also reduces the risk of fractures. Brussels sprouts are also loaded with calcium that makes your bones strong and supports their growth. They also help your blood clot.

Diabetic-friendly Manages diabetes

Brussels sprouts are highly effective in managing your blood sugar levels and preventing the risk of developing diabetes. The high content of fiber in them helps regulate your blood sugar levels. According to a 2019 review, the antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid found in Brussels sprouts helps lower glucose levels, prevent oxidative stress-induced changes, and increase insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes.

Skin health Great for your skin

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Brussels sprouts help your skin glow from the inside and look youthful. The vitamin C in them protects skin cells against sun damage and pollution. Vitamin C also helps fight free radical damage and stimulates collagen production which supports skin elasticity and strength. They also contain provitamin A in the form of beta-carotene which promotes skin health.

Eye health Supports healthy vision

Rich in carotenoids and disease-fighting phytonutrients, Brussels sprouts protect your eye from cataracts, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and eye damage caused by blue light. They contain beta-carotene that converts to vitamin A which helps promotes cell growth and healthy vision. This cruciferous vegetable also contains lutein and zeaxanthin that support eye health and protects your eyes from oxidative damage.

Immunity levels Boosts your immune system

The high amounts of vitamin C in Brussels sprouts act as a powerful stimulant for the white blood cells in the body to fight off infections and diseases, thus strengthening your immune system. Vitamin C also prevents respiratory infections and reduces the risk of developing a cold and cough and fever. The phytonutrients present in them also reduce the risk of developing cancer.