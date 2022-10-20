Lifestyle

Practice these to avoid waking up tired every morning

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 06:25 pm 3 min read

These tips will help you wake up fresh and active in the morning

Waking up in the morning and dragging your feet to work is the toughest task of the day. Most of us try to snooze the alarm for a couple of extra minutes to get rid of that morning fatigue. While a shower or a cup of coffee can perk you up, frequently experiencing morning fatigue can negatively affect your mood in the long run.

If you are in the habit of clicking the snooze button on your alarm to sleep a little longer, stop right now. Snoozing the alarm again and again will make you wake up even more tired and inactive. Try the 90-minutes sleep cycle hack. Set two alarms one for 90 minutes before and the other when you actually have to wake up.

Dehydration can lead to tiredness and fatigue and can trigger feelings of sleepiness, mood disruptions, and changes in cognitive ability. Freshen up by drinking a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning to stay hydrated and keep your morning laziness at bay. Water also flushes out the toxins in the body, so keep drinking enough water throughout the day.

Getting exposed to the morning sun can boost serotonin in your brain, and keep you more energized and focused. So, soak up some sun through the window or balcony. Next, practice Surya namaskar or stretching exercises in the morning for around 25 minutes to reactivate your muscles, and boost your energy level and brain function. You can also go for a brisk morning walk.

According to several reports, cold showers reduce the chances of taking sick day leaves from work. Taking a cold shower in the morning reduces stress, muscle soreness, and fatigue. You can also splash some cold water on your face to signal a temperature change in your body. If you face difficulty getting out of bed, spray water mist on your face upon waking up.

Chugging a lot of coffee in the morning can lead to fatigue later in the day. Drinking too much of coffee also prevents deep sleep, causing tiredness in the morning. If you cannot avoid it, try reducing your overall coffee intake. Eat a low-carb heavy breakfast to improve your mood and cognition. You can have oats, eggs, low-sugar fruits, nuts, or whole grains.