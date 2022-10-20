Lifestyle

5 exciting games to enliven your Diwali party

These exciting games will make your Diwali party more special

Diwali is all about reuniting with friends and family, gorging on traditional sweets, making colorful rangolis, and lighting up your home with diyas. Most people love organizing intimate Diwali parties to celebrate the festival of lights with loved ones. Games are an important part of these parties to set the mood and keep guests entertained throughout. Here are five classic and fun Diwali games.

Classic card game Poker

One of the most popular and classic card games in the world, poker must be there on your Diwali game list. It is believed that card games bring prosperity and wealth. The classic game involves the distribution of cards clockwise, bets being placed and players folding or playing if they don't have a good enough card. This game requires strategy and skill.

Drinking game Never have I ever

One of the classic games to play on Diwali with cousins and friends, 'never have I ever' is a drinking game in which players take turns to ask others about things they have not done. Anyone who has done the action responds by taking a sip of their drink. It is also a great opportunity to sip on some amazing cocktails and mocktails.

Paper card game Bingo

Also called tambola, this entertaining play of the chance game is perfect to include if you are hosting a large gathering on Diwali. The host draws a random number that each player matches to the set of numbers printed on the cards in different arrangements. Players call out "Bingo" when numbers are arranged in a row to alert others and win an exciting prize.

Popular game Dumb charades

One of the most exciting and popular party games, this one never gets old, right? It involves explaining a phrase or the name of a movie, character, TV show, or book through acting. One player from each team acts out the words without speaking, to let teammates guess the correct phrase. Keep props like diyas and dupattas around to make the game more exciting.

One-minute game Blow off the candle

This fun and exciting Diwali party game is sure to excite your guests. Each player is supposed to be blindfolded in this game and they need to blow off as many candles as they can in one minute. Blindfold each player and bring them close to the candle-holding table, then let them extinguish the candles. The one who blows out the most candles wins.