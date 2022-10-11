Lifestyle

5 irresistible sweet recipes you must try this Diwali

Written by Sneha Das Oct 11, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

These dessert recipes are a must-try this Diwali.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. Besides its cultural significance, this auspicious occasion also calls for new clothes, home decor with multi-colored rangolis, and gorging on delicious sweets. It is that time of the year when we give up on our diets to satiate the sweet tooth within us. This Diwali, prepare these irresistible desserts at home and win praise.

Indian dessert Kaju Katli

Grind cashew nuts into a fine powder. Cook together water, sugar, and saffron in a pan. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Add the cashew powder, mix and cook for three minutes. Let the mixture cool, transfer it onto a worktop, and knead it a little. Spread the mixture into a barfi tray, garnish with varq and cut into squares. Serve immediately.

Thick and luscious Rava kheer

Diwali is incomplete without some creamy, thick, and luscious kheer which smells divine and can be had as a dessert after a scrumptious meal. Roast rava or semolina. Add full cream milk and let it boil. Simmer for some time while stirring continuously. Add sugar, dry fruits, saffron, and green cardamom, and cook for about five minutes. Let it cool and serve.

Gujarati dish Mohanthal

Add sugar to water and stir well until the sugar dissolves. Let it boil and cook for some time. Cook khoya in a pan until crumbly. Heat ghee, then add besan, and saute well. Add cardamom powder and mix. Add the sugar syrup and mix again. Transfer to a greased thali, garnish with almonds and pistachios and cut into squares. Serve and enjoy.

Festive dessert Badam halwa

Blend almonds with water into a smooth paste. Cook the almond paste in a heavy bottom pan until it thickens. Add sugar and combine well. Add milk and stir. Add coconut oil and stir again until the mixture is thick and lumpy. Add cardamom powder and saffron and stir again. Garnish with a couple of saffron strands and serve your badam halwa warm.

Festival must dessert Besan laddoo

Saute Bengal gram flour in ghee and cook for several minutes, stirring continuously. Transfer the mixture to a plate and let it cool for one hour. Add powdered sugar, coarsely powdered almonds, and cardamom powder and mix well until crumbly. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into little round balls. Garnish with almond slivers and your besan laddoos are ready.