Lifestyle

Check out this fantasy-filled 'Game Of Thrones' themed house

Check out this fantasy-filled 'Game Of Thrones' themed house

Written by Sneha Das Oct 11, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

The couple bought the house in December 2019 for $13.77 million.

Fans of the drama series Game Of Thrones, a 32-year-old couple Krystal and Robert Rivani, have spent several years and about $4 million to turn their chateau-style Beverly Hills home into a recreation of the GOT set. This fantasy and magic-loving couple bought the house in December 2019 for $13.77 million. The approximately 15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom home is spread over 1.7 acres of land.

Inspiration The house is also inspired by 'Harry Potter'

The massive property was previously owned by entrepreneur David Gebbia and his ex-wife, Carlton Gebbia. Robert Rivani has been a huge Harry Potter fan. The real estate and hospitality investor met his wife Krystal at a nightclub in Hollywood. She soon developed a liking for Harry Potter. The house naturally has some Harry Potter inspiration, with the bar housing a Harry Potter-themed apothecary cabinet.

Theme They also have an 'Alice in Wonderland' themed backyard

The backyard of the house has an Alice in Wonderland theme with pavers interspersed with flowers and grass in a harlequin pattern. A life-size chess set has also been placed to make the decor more dramatic. Their living room has a $50,000 replica of the spiked iron throne from Game of Thrones. They added burgundy-and-black textured wallpaper, calling it Dragon Skin, in the barroom.

Instagram Post Here are a few glimpses of Castle Rivani

Instagram post A post shared by wsjrealestate on October 11, 2022 at 1:41 pm IST

Decor Being extra is everything to us: Ms. Rivani

The house named Castle Rivani also has a Jungle Room with walls covered in faux greenery. The Great Hall of the house has a pair of skull chairs, and the dining room has crown chandeliers and velvet drapes with lion motifs. "Being extra is everything to us. It makes life fun and interesting and memorable," Ms. Rivani told WSJ referring to the quirky decor.

Information Their bedroom has a $45,000 Austrian church altar

The primary bedroom has a $45,000 Austrian church altar. To scare the hell out of guests, the Rivanis have installed a dragon-shaped gargoyle on the wall opposite the toilet. The apothecary cabinet is stuffed with fictitious potions just like in the Harry Potter series.

Property The property was originally listed for $22 million in 2018

Before the Rivanis bought the property, it was originally designed according to the tastes of the previous owners. The design combined Ms. Gebbia's Gothic taste with her husband's fascination for Italian romanticism. Initially listed for $22 million in 2018, the property underwent several price cuts before being sold to the Rivanis. Needless to say, the Rivanis loved the Gothic aesthetic of the home.

Design Robert wanted his home to reflect his tastes

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the couple spent endless hours searching through websites for design ideas. The couple had some creative clashes along the way but have come to a mutual understanding eventually. Most of their furnishings came from overseas. The Rivanis have been warned that the specificity of their choices could affect the home's resale value. But Mr. Rivani is confident of his tastes.

Listing The Beverly Hills home is listed for $150,000/month

For the time being, the Rivanis plan to rent out the mansion while they relocate to Miami since most of Mr. Rivani's business interests are there. They have listed their Beverly Hills home for $150,000 a month. However, the Rivanis do not have any intention to sell the house anytime soon. Instead, Mr. Rivani expressed, he wishes to physically move the house to Miami.

Quote Mr. Rivani is confident they'll find a buyer

Confident that he will be able to find a buyer at the right time, Mr. Rivani told WSJ, "Isn't there always that crazy, dysfunctional person like myself that would overpay for something? Yes," he said. "I'll just need to find that person."