Lifestyle

5 glitter makeup ideas to shine like a goddess

5 glitter makeup ideas to shine like a goddess

Written by Sneha Das Oct 11, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

These glitter makeup ideas will make you sparkle and shine like a star.

Sparkly and glittery makeup is in trend right now and is one of the best ways to create chic, and glamorous looks. Adding a little pop to your eyes and lips, glitter makes you look more dramatic. At present, people are also using glitter on their cheekbones, eyebrows, and nails. Here are five glitter makeup ideas to help you participate in the trend.

Eyelids Glittery eyelids

Eyelids are one of the most common areas of your face to flaunt your glittery and sparkly makeup. Go for a sparkly eyeshadow palette and try blending a base of metallic gold and copper. Dust some tiny gold glitter in the center of your eyelid where the light hits to create a classy look. You can also glitter a thin line along the crease.

Bling and shine Glittery eyelashes and eyebrows

To bring out the bling and shine and enhance your overall eye makeup look, go for attention-grabbing glitter eyelashes. Dust some silver or golden glitter lightly onto a pair of wearable eyelashes and affix them with spray adhesive before putting them on. You can also try glittery combed-up eyebrows with holographic shimmer. Remember to brush your eyebrows with brow soap before using it.

Star-kissed Glittery lips

If you are bored of glittery eye makeup, try painting your lips with some sparkle and shine like a star this party season. First, apply your favorite dark shade of lipstick, for example, a crimson red, bold blue, or deep pink, and use an adhesive over the lipstick. Next up, apply the sparkles on top. You can also directly layer with cosmetic glitter formula.

Cheeks Glittery cheeks

If you are bored of the usual pink blush on your cheeks, go the glam and apply some shimmer on your cheeks and shine like a goddess. Start your makeup with a matte base. Apply some glitter glue over your cheeks and nose. Dab gold glitter on your cheeks and nose-tip. Add some different color glitters as well to create a multi-dimensional look.

Subtle and classy look Glitter eyeliner

If you are not a fan of glittery eyelids and prefer a more subtle look instead, glitter eyeliners can be your best friend. Pick a gold or silver-colored glitter eyeliner and use it to trace along the upper lash line. You can create a cool cat eye for a more dramatic look or layer different-colored glitter liners for a nice gradient effect.