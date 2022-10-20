Lifestyle

2022's last partial solar eclipse to appear after Diwali

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

The partial solar eclipse was last witnessed in India in 2007

This year, we have witnessed several astronomical events including two lunar eclipses, two solar eclipses, the five-planet alignment, Hunter's moon, Blood moon, passage of an interstellar comet along with two meteor showers. We are yet to witness the final one i.e. the second and last partial solar eclipse of 2022 which will appear on October 25, right after Diwali. Here's all about it.

Partial solar eclipse What happens during a partial solar eclipse?

During a partial solar eclipse, the sun appears to have a dark shadow on a portion of its surface. It occurs when the moon passes from between the sun and the earth, and the sun, moon, and earth align in a not-so-perfect straight line. A partial solar eclipse has three phases - a beginning, the eclipse reaching a maximum, and an end.

Visibility Where will it be visible?

This eclipse will be visible in Europe, northeast Africa, western Asia, the Middle East, North Atlantic, and the north Indian Ocean. In India, the eclipse will begin in the afternoon and will be visible from most places except some parts of Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar islands. A total solar eclipse will next be visible on August 2, 2027, in India.

Timings Know about the eclipse timings in different Indian states

The eclipse will start in Delhi at 4.29 pm and continue till 6.09 pm and it will begin at 4.49 pm in Mumbai. The eclipse will be most visible in Dwarka for around one hour and 45 minutes. It will start at 5.12 pm in Bengaluru and 5.14 pm in Chennai. Kolkata will witness it before sunset for just about 12 minutes.

Channels How to watch the partial solar eclipse?

Not everyone will be able to experience this rare event. Even in countries that are going to witness the eclipse people will not get a close-up view. If you are interested to watch the celestial event, visit the Virtual Livestream Project which will host a free live stream from Rome, Italy. You can also watch it on Royal Observatory Greenwich's YouTube channel.

Superstitions Superstitions associated with solar eclipses

Many people in India follow certain practices during solar eclipses as they believe that eclipses are evil omens that bring death, destruction, and disasters. Many believe that pregnant women must stay away from witnessing a solar eclipse as it could damage the fetus. Many do not cook or consume food during an eclipse for fear of the growth of harmful microorganisms during this time.