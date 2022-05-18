India

Floods: Rain continues to batter Assam; death toll reaches 8

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky

Three more people died in Assam, taking the death toll to a total of eight on Tuesday

Floodwater entered fresh areas in Assam as incessant rainfall continued on Tuesday. As per the Tuesday's bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the number of affected people has now gone up to 4,03,352 across 26 districts from 1,97,248 in 20 districts on Monday. Similarly, three more people have died, taking the death toll to a total of eight on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

While floods are normal in Assam during the monsoon months, they seem to have arrived early this year.

Flood and landslides have also disrupted connectivity in many parts of the state, snapping rail and road links.

Assam has been witnessing rainfall since mid-April. However, the situation intensified considerably in the last week, influenced by the presence of Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal.

Details Cachar worst-hit district

Among districts, Cachar is the worst-hit district where 96,697 people are affected due to floods. Notably, landslides triggered by incessant rain have cut off all rail and road connectivity to Barak Valley and the Dima Hasao district of Assam. Reportedly, the Indian Airforce has been called to airdrop most essential supplies to Dima Hasao from Wednesday.

Information Forecast of more rainfall in Assam

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at Guwahati has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the state till Wednesday. It also predicted widespread rain across the state for the next five days.

Shah Amit Shah assures Assam of all assistance

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday discussed the overall flood situation in Assam with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance from the Centre. "Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government," Shah tweeted.

Northeast Landslides disrupts connectivity to neighboring states

The rainfall-induced landslides have also snapped road and rail connections from Assam to the neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur. The Tripura government is reportedly preparing a contingency plan for the supply of essential items by road from Assam as restoration of the railway network affected by landslides in the neighbouring state will take at least two months.

Arunachal Pradesh Roads between Assam, Arunachal Pradesh blocked

Landslides have also wreaked havoc in Arunachal Pradesh and snapped road connectivity in many areas. As per reports, roads from Itanagar to Gohpur in Assam and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district via Potin were blocked due to mud slips. Landslides were also reported from Karsingsa block point along the Itanagar-Banderdewa NH-415, Itanagar Gompa and RWD Colony here, officials told News18.