Beauty review: Deyga Beautifying Serum

Written by Lahari Basu Nov 04, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

The serum claims to boost collagen production and is suitable for all skin types.

Face serums are formulas with active ingredients that hydrate, protect, and nourish your skin and weed out several skin concerns such as aging. They are usually gel-based or liquid, clear, and less dense than moisturizers. Serums are meant for daily use to get flawless, even-toned, and supple skin. Keeping these in mind, here's our review of Deyga's Beautifying Serum which is vegan and paraben-free.

Claims About the serum

The non-greasy oil claims to lighten blemishes, treat pigmentation, and have anti-aging effects on your skin. The all-in-one potion also makes your skin radiant, tender, and healthy. The product is freshly made with organic oils, and it has a cruelty-free, chemical-free, artificial fragrance-free formula. It also claims to boost collagen production and is suitable for all skin types.

Ingredients Contents of the serum

The serum is a blend of kukui oil, moringa oil, bitter almond oil, grapeseed oil, khus khus essential oil, watermelon seed oil, and baobab. Kukui oil reduces wrinkles and accelerates wound healing. Moringa oil detoxifies your skin and boosts collagen production. While watermelon seeds nourish and clear blemishes on your skin, grapeseed oil improves skin elasticity making it soft and supple.

Leave it overnight How to use

First, clean your face with a cleanser, then exfoliate and dab dry with a towel, and apply a toner. Take a few drops of the beautifying serum on your fingertips, and apply it to your face and neck by gently dabbing on the skin. Don't massage. Finally, apply a moisturizer. Serums are best used during your night skincare route, so they stay overnight.

Experience Makes skin more even-toned and radiant

The serum worked well on my sensitive and sometimes oily skin. It made my skin more even-toned and radiant. The formula met its claims of reducing acne marks and blemishes. I didn't develop new pimples while using the product either. So, it may also have anti-acne properties. However, whether it boosts collagen production or reverses skin damage can only be determined with long-term use.

Verdict Should you try this beauty serum?

The product delivers on its promise. The fact that it does not release an artificial aroma as soon as you open the bottle is a relief. The oil instead has a mild earthy smell to it, this is a boon for beauties with fragrance allergies or sensitivity. The 30ml bottle at Rs. 750 is fair since it will last you a long time.