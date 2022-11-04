Lifestyle

As the AQI rises, use these tips to breathe better

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 04, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Purify your lungs using these five tips for breathing better

Here's to breathing better! Delhi and the regions adjacent to it are currently under a thick veneer of smog and haze. The air quality index (AQI) has reached an alarming "severe" level in the national capital, with the same recorded in nearby regions including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad. Here are some tips that can help you breathe better during this time.

Steam therapy Inhale vapor

Taking steam is one of the most effective ways to free your lungs from toxins. How? Well, it opens up your air passage and helps the lungs to drain excess mucus. As during winter, smog and haze keep increasing owing to the slow movement of the wind, you can indulge in steam therapy daily to keep your lungs healthy and breathe better.

Packed with antioxidants Sip on some green tea

Green tea is loaded with powerful antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in your lungs, so you can easily sip on some. Additionally, the other compounds present in this nutrient-rich beverage can protect delicate tissue of the organ. Research conducted on over 1,000 people in South Korea revealed that those who drank at least two cups of green tea daily had better lung functioning.

Purify your lungs Indulge in some breathing exercises

Breathing techniques like pranayama remove all pollutants from your lungs. Sit with your legs folded, back straight, and eyes closed. Keeping your lips sealed, take a deep, slow, and long breath from your nose. Let your belly expand as much as possible. Now exhale slowly through the nose while gently constricting your throat. Repeat this exercise for five to eight minutes.

Sanitize indoor air Bring an air purifier at home

It is known that air purifier sanitizes the air in your room, keeping pollution and other harmful toxins at bay. So if you are planning to bring it home, ensure that you opt for the one with HEPA filter which comes with four layers of filtration. You should pick one that gives you real-time air quality. Also, check the maintenance cost of the device.

Mask up Wear a mask when stepping out

As the AQI is hitting a new high with the passing day, several people in Delhi and other regions have reported respiratory issues. When stepping out, make sure you are wearing an N95 mask as it works effectively against air pollution exposure. This mask has respirators that filter out 95% of very tiny particles of toxic air. Only leave your house when absolutely necessary.