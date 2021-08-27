Man kills differently-abled wife, shows it as suicide case; arrested

Man allegedly strangulates differently-abled wife to death in Greater Noida

A 24-year-old man in Greater Noida has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his differently-abled wife to death and then presenting the incident as suicide, police said on Thursday. "The woman's body was found at their home in a village under the Kasna Police Station on August 23," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey.

Incident

Accused strangulated his wife to death following an argument

"An FIR was lodged in the case and investigation taken up. During probe, it was found that the woman's husband Deepak had strangulated her to death with a chunni after an argument with her at home," Pandey said. "Deepak has confessed to the crime," he claimed. Pandey said Deepak had tried to present the death as a suicide case and misled the police initially.

Murder

Accused told police that he went to visit his sister

"He (Deepak) told police that he had gone to visit his sister along with his son while his wife was alone at home and she committed suicide," Pandey said. "However, it was found that he did not visit his sister but stealthily entered the house from the backside and killed his wife," the officer further said.

Interrogation

Accused confessed to the crime during police interrogation

"He escaped in a similar manner and...returned with his son from the front side, making sure that locals and neighbors took note of them coming home," Pandey said. "Flaws in his story emerged during police investigation and he confessed to the crime during interrogation," he added. The accused was produced before a local court which has remanded him in judicial custody, he said.