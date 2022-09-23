Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2022: Here are 5 must-visit pandals in Delhi

Must pandal hopping sites in Delhi.

Durga Puja is knocking at the door and we know you are restless to visit some beautiful pandals nearby and seek the Goddess's blessings. While this festival is celebrated with much pomp and show in Kolkata, it is celebrated with much enthusiasm in Delhi as well. That said, check out these five Durga Puja pandals if you are in Delhi this year.

All things Bengali C.R. Park pandals

With the kind of Durga Puja pandals that C.R. Park (aka Chittaranjan Park) organizes, it wouldn't be an overstatement to call it the hub for all things Bengali. Each year, the committees come up with unique themes and set up pandals that are often attended by celebrities. This place is generally crowded during pujo as the neighborhood houses multiple pandals for devotees to visit.

Award-winning pandal Matri Mandir Samiti, Safdarjung Enclave

Matri Mandir Samiti in Safdarjun Enclave's B-2 Block will mark its 53rd year of organizing Durga Puja pandal this year. The committee members have been organizing the festival with people from all corners of Delhi attending it. In fact, they have received multiple awards for organizing the most beautiful, traditional, and classic pandals during Durga Puja. Do include this on your wishlist this year.

The oldest pandal Kashmere Gate Durga Puja Pandal

Kashmere Gate Durga Puja Pandal is the oldest of its kind in Delhi. It has been hosting the festival since as early as 1910s and has already crossed its 100-year-mark of organizing pujo. The idols are given Daaker Saaj, which incorporates the use of silver in decorations and is considered one of the most elegant forms of adornment. They also organize different events daily.

Iconic Minto Road Puja Samity

Minto Road Puja Samity is another iconic committee that has been organizing pujo for decades. Their pandal is very traditional and simple, but what makes people flock to this place are the enjoyable cultural programs organized here. Additionally, they have won many accolades for serving scrumptious bhog to all devotees who attend. Do bookmark this place for your pandal hopping this year.

Extravagant Arambagh Durga Puja Samity

Arambagh Durga Puja Samity is one with a high budget. In 2013, the organizing committee of this pandal spent a jaw-dropping Rs. two crores on it! Each year, they organize an extravagant, exquisite, and brightly lit pandal in the national capital, with a lot of devotees from across the union territory marking their attendance. The themes every year, are vast and easily fascinating.