Lifestyle

Shashthi to Dashami - Durga Puja lookbook for women

Shashthi to Dashami - Durga Puja lookbook for women

Written by Sneha Das Sep 22, 2022, 06:58 pm 3 min read

Try these different looks on five days of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is almost here and we are just as excited as you are for the extravagant five-day festival that brings with it a lot of fun and frolic. Ladies, we understand the struggle of putting together different looks to stand out in the crowd of well-dressed pujo enthusiasts. Hence, we have curated a lookbook from Shashthi to Dashami just for you.

Casual and comfortable Maxi dress on Maha Shashthi

One of the most stylish outfits to add to your Durga Puja wardrobe, maxi dresses are the perfect choice to don on Shashthi, the first day of the mega festival. It is comfortable and perfect for pandal hopping. You can go for a pastel-colored casual maxi dress with a side slit. Pair it with dangling earrings, bangles, and jootis for a classic Indo-western look.

Glam and glitter Anarkali or ethnic skirt on Maha Saptami

For Saptami, go all glam and glitter with a vibrant anarkali suit in bold red, citric color, or pink to reflect the festive mood. You can pick a long anarkali with kalamkari work and a heavy black yoke adorned with floral motifs. You can also try an embroidered or crushed ethnic skirt in browns or tans and pair it up with a gold/copper top.

Traditional wear Try a saree on Maha Ashtami

One of the most important days of Durga Puja, Ashtami is all about going traditional, and wearing a saree on this auspicious day is a must. Ditch the typical white-red bordered saree this time and try a cotton handloom saree or a glamorous ikkat saree in a vibrant shade. You can also try a gold-embroidered georgette saree with an embellished backless quarter-sleeves blouse.

Experimental fashion Wear an embellished kurta with dhoti pants on Maha Navami

Go experimental on Navami and pair a nice embellished kurta with dhoti pants and a dupatta to celebrate the day with aplomb. Go for pure silk, cotton, or georgette suit set in delicate shades of mint green, powder pink, or pastel yellow, and accessorize with a pair of embroidered jootis, and silver danglers. Add a statement necklace to create some drama.

Classic look Traditional Dhakai saree on Vijaya Dashami

Dashami is the last day of Durga Puja and is the time to bid adieu to the Goddess with a heavy heart and wait for her arrival again next year. You can go for a dhakai saree in shades of gold, red, and white to enjoy a fun-filled session of Sindoor Khela. Compliment your look with gold jewelry, golden-colored sandals, and a red bindi.