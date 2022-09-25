Delhi

Delhi shocker: 12-year-old boy raped, left to die in Seelampur

Delhi shocker: 12-year-old boy raped, left to die in Seelampur

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 25, 2022, 06:52 pm 2 min read

The accused allegedly thrashed and raped the boy before dumping him.

A 12-year-old boy was reportedly raped by four persons in a horrible incident that came to light on Sunday in New Delhi's Seelampur area, according to reports. The accused also allegedly beat him with sticks and abandoned him to die on September 18. The victim's mother filed a complaint with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) which took cognizance of the incident.

Details DSW takes cognizance of the incident, files FIR

As per officials, DCW took cognizance of the incident and filed an FIR with the Delhi Police after a complaint by the boy's mother. "In Delhi, let alone girls, even boys are not safe. A 12-year-old boy was brutally raped by four people and left in a half-dead condition after being beaten with sticks. Our team registered an FIR in the matter," Paliwal said.

Twitter Post Image of the victim shared on Twitter

दिल्ली में लड़की तो क्या लड़के भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। एक 12 साल के लड़के के साथ 4 लोगों ने बुरी तरह से रेप किया और डंडों से पीटकर अधमरी हालत में छोड़कर चले गए। हमारी टीम ने मामले में FIR दर्ज करवाई। 1 आरोपी गिरफ़्तार, 3 अब भी फ़रार, दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/tXrqK7xkwm — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 25, 2022

Official What did the police say?

According to India Today, police have started the investigation and have arrested one person in connection with the case. Three accused persons are still on the run while a manhunt has been launched to nab them, it said. The women's panel has also issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the case asking them to expedite the case.

Similar incident 8-year-old girl raped in Delhi

Last month, a 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping an eight-year-old girl and later murdering her in the forest area of Yamuna Khadar in Delhi. The accused, a butcher by profession, was acquainted with the girl's family and allegedly had an affair with her mother. The girl reportedly caught them in an intimate situation, following which he decided to kill her.