'Insecure' Kejriwal informed CBI: BJP's claim after raid on Sisodia

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 19, 2022, 05:10 pm 3 min read

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Arvind Kejriwal must have tattled on the former. In a snide attack, the BJP claimed that Delhi Chief Minister may have tipped off the CBI about his deputy CM's corrupt policy. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retorted saying that the BJP is scared of Kejriwal.

Context Why does this story matter?

The CBI raided Sisodia's house on Friday morning in regards to corruption allegations in the Delhi liquor policy.

Allegations regarding the recently dropped liquor sale policy have triggered a dispute between the Delhi government and Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena, who had asked for a CBI investigation.

Implemented in November 2021, the policy privatized the sale of alcoholic beverages in the national capital.

BJP 'Sisodia cannot go to toilet without Kejriwal's permission…'

BJP MP Pravesh Verma claimed that Kejriwal feels threatened by Sisodia's growing popularity and wants him "out of the way." Addressing a press conference, he said, "It is possible that Kejriwal is the CBI informer and is giving all inside information." Verma further alleged, "Sisodia and Satyendar Jain cannot go to toilet without Kejriwal's permission...There are so many allegations against Sisodia."

Twitter Post Watch: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on CBI raid

#WATCH | No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi: Union Min Anurag Thakur on CBI raids at Dy CM's residence pic.twitter.com/gFdlj1OblC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

AAP 'BJP is scared of Kejriwal,' retorts AAP

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said that the Centre has unleashed CBI to stem Kejriwal's rise as an alternative to PM Narendra Modi. "After AAP formed a government in Punjab...people started considering Kejriwal as the alternative to Modi...BJP is scared of rising political stature of Kejriwal," Chadha said. He added that the nation is talking about the 'Kejriwal model of governance.'

New York Times 'Delhi model praised in NYT, Centre sent CBI gift'

Expressing support for Sisodia, Kejriwal said that the Centre 'gifted' AAP with a CBI raid a day after Delhi's education model was praised in the New York Times. Terming Sisodia as the best education minister, Kejriwal held up a front-page NYT story about 'Delhi's education revolution.' 'It's laughable, no news of BJP leaders has been printed there," Chadha jibed.

Twitter Post 'BJP should appear daily on NYT,' jibes Chadha

It's laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP's Kapil Mishra's tweet pic.twitter.com/lbqmHBZHqS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Raid CBI raids Sisodia's house in Delhi

The CBI searched 21 places across the country on Friday, including Sisodia's house. "CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they won't find anything against me," Sisodia asserted. Sisodia, in a subtle attack on the Centre, stated that they are upset because of the outstanding work being done by the Delhi government in the education and health sectors.

Liquor Policy What is CBI exactly investigating?

The CBI is looking into three allegations: The new policy resulted in a massive loss for the public coffers. Retail outlets were given to ineligible players. AAP government reportedly profited from kickbacks and "commissions." On July 30, Sisodia, who oversees the Excise department, announced a reversal of the policy and stated that as of August 1, only government establishments would sell alcohol in Delhi.