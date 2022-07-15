Delhi

Delhi Horror: Woman dies by suicide after 14 'forced' abortions

Delhi Horror: Woman dies by suicide after 14 'forced' abortions

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 15, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

In a suicide note, the woman alleged that she was raped multiple times and was "forced to undergo 14 abortions."

A 33-year-old woman in Delhi died by suicide this month allegedly after being forced to undergo abortion 14 times by her partner. The woman was in a live-in relationship for seven years. They stayed in Delhi's Jaitpur area, as per the police. She had penned the details of her relationship in a suicide note accessed by the police.

Suicide Shocking details in the suicide note

The police found her hanging in her room on July 5. She was taken to AIIMS but declared dead on arrival. Doctors found a suicide note written in Hindi in her clothes. She alleged that she was raped multiple times and was "forced to undergo 14 abortions" throughout their relationship. He allegedly established a physical relationship on the false pretext of marriage.

Police What did the police say?

"The woman knew him for seven years. He raped her after promising to marry her and later refused. She said that suicide was her only option," DCP (South East) Isha Pandey told The Indian Express. She is survived by two children and a husband she separated with 7-8 years ago. The husband works at a private firm and has been called in for questioning.

Partner Live-in partner is currently absconding

A 40-year-old man has been booked as the primary accused in the case. The Delhi Police has registered the case under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), and 306 (abetment of suicide). He works at a software firm in Noida and is currently absconding, the police said. Both the woman and her partner hail from Bihar.

Helplines If you have suicidal thoughts, please seek help

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.