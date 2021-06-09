Thirteen Delhi residents booked for flouting COVID-19 norms in Noida

Police raided a party being held at a farmhouse in Sector 135 on Tuesday evening

Police has booked 13 people from Delhi, including three women, for violating COVID-19 norms by gathering at a party in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. "Acting on a tip-off, the local expressway police raided the party being held at a farmhouse in Sector 135 on Tuesday evening," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. Here are more details.

FIR

People were booked for partying in violation of COVID-19 protocols

Singh said, "There was no liquor or objectionable substance found at the spot but only snacks, food, and drinks." "However, people were booked for partying in violation of the COVID-19 protocols besides violation of CrPC restrictions imposed in Noida. The FIR was lodged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act," he added.

Background

Ukrainian national and 12 others were arrested on May 30

Notably, on May 30, a Ukrainian national and an Indian couple were arrested from a Noida apartment where over a dozen people were caught partying in violation of the restrictions placed under Section 144 of the CrPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act. The 12 people who were partying were briefly held but later released. Police had recovered 1.6 kg of cannabis from those arrested.

Information

COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in Noida from Monday

The coronavirus-induced curfew was relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar from Monday, following a dip in cases even as officials urged people to adhere to protocols like social distancing. Similarly, many other cities including Delhi and Mumbai have relaxed COVID-19 restrictions this week.