Restaurants, gyms reopen after two months as Mumbai unlocks

BMC has issued detailed guidelines on the easing of restrictions

Restaurants, gyms, salons, public grounds, and other commercial establishments in Mumbai reopened after nearly two months on Monday, which falls in level three of the Maharashtra government's five-level unlock plan. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appealed to citizens not to let their guard down and follow precautions to check the spread of COVID-19. The BMC on Sunday issued detailed guidelines on the easing of restrictions.

Mumbai unlocks

Maharashtra will unlock in five levels

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds. Easing of curbs under the level three category is applicable for places where the positivity rate is five percent to 10 percent and the oxygen bed occupancy is not more than 40 percent.

Lockdown

Non-essential shops will function only on weekdays till 4 pm

As per the government's order, essential shops in Mumbai will remain open all seven days a week till 4 pm, but non-essential shops will function only on weekdays till 4 pm. Earlier, both essential and non-essential shops were allowed to remain open till 2 pm. As per the latest order, malls, multiplexes, and theatres (including for staging dramas) will continue to remain closed.

Services allowed

Local buses to function with 100 percent capacity

Buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were allowed to ferry passengers with 100 percent seating capacity, though local trains were restricted for those working in medical and essential services. Restaurants are allowed to remain open till 4 pm, but only with 50 percent capacity. The facilities of takeaway and home delivery of food will continue.

Further details

Fifty people can attend a wedding; 20 allowed at funerals

Public places and grounds will open from 5 am to 9 am every day and activities like walking, cycling, and outdoor sports are allowed during the period. The order allowed 50 people to attend a marriage ceremony, while only 20 people can attend a funeral. Social and political gatherings will be conducted with 50 percent capacity on weekdays till 4 pm.

COVID-19 restrictions

Curbs will continue in the state till June 15

Private and government offices can function with 50 percent attendance till 4 pm, the order said. However, medical and chemist shops will remain open round-the-clock. While the state will continue to remain under curbs till June 15, relaxations have been announced in districts based on the COVID-19 weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.