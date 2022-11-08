Lifestyle

Varun Dhawan diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction: Know about the condition

Written by Sneha Das Nov 08, 2022

Varun Dhawan revealed about his condition called vestibular hypofunction during an interview recently

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently revealed in an interview that he had been diagnosed with a heterogenous condition called vestibular hypofunction. It is an imbalance problem when the balance system in your inner ear does not function correctly. Recently, Dhawan shared an update on his health on Twitter in which he confirmed that he is doing "much better." Here's more about the condition.

To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

Condition What is vestibular hypofunction?

The inner ear is a complex system of cartilage, bone, and a network of semi-circular canals filled with liquid. Certain movements cause the fluid flow patterns to change. A sensor in your ear sends information to the brain about these changes which help you maintain balance. Vestibular hypofunction causes the inner ear to dysfunction. Thus it ends up sending error messages to the brain.

Causes Causes of this condition

Vestibular hypofunction can be caused due to a number of factors including any prevailing or previous ear condition. It can be caused due to head injury, blood clots in the brain, or aging. It can be caused due to inner ear problems like poor circulation in the ear and calcium debris in semicircular canals. It usually occurs in people between 30-50 years of age.

Symptoms Symptoms of the condition

The most common symptoms of vestibular hypofunction are dizziness, feeling off-balance, disorientation, blurred vision, falling or stumbling, and feeling like the world is spinning. Symptoms like nausea, dizziness, anxiety, fear, changes in the heart's rhythm, vomiting, and diarrhea can also occur in advanced stages. It can be diagnosed through hearing, vision, imaging, and posturography tests conducted by your ENT surgeon.

Treatment Treatment for the condition

Bringing some positive changes in your lifestyle including diet and sleep schedule can help ease some symptoms of the condition. Epley maneuver, a special series of exercise movements of your chest and head also helps treat the condition. Vestibular rehabilitation or balance retraining therapy can also help reduce the symptoms. Regular exercise, practicing yoga, and avoiding smoking and alcohol can help prevent vestibular hypofunction.