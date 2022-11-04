Lifestyle

Vegans, sip on these 5 wholesome plant-based milks

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 04, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Here are five plant-based milks that you can add to your daily diet

Milk is considered a great source of nutrition and is used in a lot of food and beverages across the world. However, for those who are vegan or lactose intolerant, this white goodness cannot be a part of their diet. Thank the heavens for plant-based milk, everyone can sip on some form of milk guilt-free. Check out five wholesome kinds available in the market.

Low calories and fat Almond milk

Almond milk is slightly nutty in flavor which makes it great on the palate. Made by blanching almonds, this milk is low in calories, has less fat, and boasts a good amount of water. It is known to be packed with vitamin D and calcium, which make your bones strong. Enjoyed globally, almond milk could be a little on the expensive side.

Made of whole oat grains Oat milk

This milk is derived from whole oat grains and has a creamy texture. It is naturally sweet and mild in flavor and is paired best with cereals or smoothies. It is available in both variants - sweetened and unsweetened. Although it has more calories and is costlier than almond milk, oat milk is still quite loved for its health benefits.

Richest in proteins Soy milk

Also known as soya milk, this beverage is produced by grinding soaked soybeans. In terms of protein quantity, it is the closest and the most suitable alternative to cow milk as it features 3.4 gm of this nutrient per 100 ml. Like other plant-based milks, this one too enjoys global attention and is available at prices more affordable than most.

Creamy and flavorful Coconut milk

Coconut milk is incredibly creamy in texture and is used in an array of dishes. Extracted from the pulp of matured coconuts, this milk is low in carbs, calcium, and proteins but high in fats. Additionally, it is widely available and can also be made quite easily at home. Not just that, it is very reasonably priced which makes it a favorite of many.

Thin and fibrous Rice milk

As the name suggests, this milk is made using rice. It is pretty easy to digest as it is fibrous and thinner than most plant-based milks on this list. Rice milk is rich in vitamins A, B12, and D and is a good option if you are looking for low-fat milk. Also available as powder, rice milk is popular and decently priced.