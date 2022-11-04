Lifestyle

Ace your 'No-Shave November' game with these beard care tips

Ace your 'No-Shave November' game with these beard care tips

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 04, 2022, 03:25 pm 3 min read

Flaunt a healthy beard as you observe 'No-Shave November'

It is time for a month-long of beard care, lads! 'No-Shave November' is a movement in which men let go of shaving in order to raise awareness about cancer. The goal is to embrace your hair by sprouting a fearsome beard, which cancer patients lose during their illness. If you're joining in the cause, note these tips to flaunt a healthy beard.

Cleaning Wash your beard regularly

While you shampoo your hair at regular intervals, your beard needs some attention too. You must wash your beard a few times every week to ensure its overall quality and prevent the drying of skin. Steer clear of bar soap and harsh face wash that are replete with harmful chemicals and do more harm than good. Keep your beard moisturized, clean, and nourished.

For growth Comb it daily

Once your stubble grows into a full-fledged beard, it is time to do some grooming by combing it daily. This is important as it will help you keep and grow your beard in the direction you want it to grow. Use a beard brush and begin combing from your mustache all the way down. You can even use your regular comb.

Use the right clippers Know your face shape and cut those split ends

It is important to consider the shape of your face to decide on the best-suited facial hair style. You will need to leave your facial hair shorter or longer in certain areas depending on the shape of your face - oval, heart-shaped, round, or oblong. To trim the split ends, use the right clippers and guard size for best results, or simply use scissors.

Proper nourishment Use your favorite beard oil or wax

As November is a winter month, the chances of you experiencing skin irritation, itchiness, or dryness are more likely. Therefore, to keep your beard game strong this month, it is good to use some natural beard oils and waxes. Apply your favorite beard oil on damp facial hair after you've taken a shower. This will keep your beard lubricated, nourished, and protected.

Cut from the underside Fade your neck for a better look

Neck-scaping is a seminal part of beard care, especially when you aren't going to shave for a month. Fade your neck to flaunt a more professional and neat look. To do so, begin an inch to two above your Adam's apple and start with a small clipper setting. As the neck's skin is a little saggy, stretch it out when cutting from the underside.