National Apple Day 2022: 5 lip-smacking recipes you should try

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 21, 2022, 12:29 pm 2 min read

Cook these five apple-based recipes today

An apple a day keeps cravings away! October 21 is celebrated as National Apple Day in the United States of America. Although a red juicy fruit, apple is used in myriad food and beverages from cuisines across the world. So to seize this moment, here are five mouth-watering recipes using apples that you should definitely try today. Check them out here.

Perfect dessert Apple strudel

Mix vinegar, salt, oil, flour, and eggs. Add some water, sugar, cinnamon, and cornflour, and knead into a dough. Now roll the dough in a rectangular form and spread a mixture of apples, lemon juice, butter, and sugar on its surface. Roll the dough in jelly roll fashion and bake. Spread honey and butter on its crust and bake again. Serve with ice cream.

Chilled and flavorsome Apple pudding

Peel, core, and slice some apples. Cook them in a covered pan with a little water and some lemon rind. Once cooked, add yogurt or cream to the apples. Meanwhile, melt butter in a pan and cook some breadcrumbs and jaggery. Once they caramelize, allow them to cool before you crush them. Finally, arrange the cooked apples and caramel-crush in layers. Serve chilled.

Easy and delicious Apple crumble

Arrange apple slices and coat them with castor sugar, almonds, and vanilla essence on a baking tray. Separately, combine flour and butter in a bowl. Add almond flakes and brown sugar to taste. To this mix, add about one tablespoon of vanilla essence. Layer and cover the apple slices with this mixture and sprinkle some almond flakes. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius and serve.

Fresh and invigorating Apple iced tea

Boil water, with mint leaves, tea leaves, and sugar. Let it simmer for a minute before you remove and strain it in a jug. After it cools down, pour it into a glass and fill it with ice cubes. Add some mint leaves. Pour half cup of apple juice or apple soda with one-fourth cup of brewed tea. Add some lemon juice and stir.

Fruity delight Apple jam

Store cored and chopped apples in a steel/glass container overnight. Boil and cook them until soft. Once done, strain through a soup strainer. Put it back on the stove and boil it again, while stirring frequently. When thinner than jam consistency, add sugar, cinnamon, and some lemon juice. Stir to dissolve sugar, bring to a boil, and keep cooking. Let it set. It's ready!