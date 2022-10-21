Lifestyle

Happy birthday Kim Kardashian! Know about the star's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 21, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Kim Kardashian is well-known for her perfect curves

American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has not only been turning heads with her perfect hourglass curves but also ruling the fashion world with her stunning outfit choices. Kardashian's dedication to her diet and workout routine is the key to her super fit and attractive figure. Here's revealing her fitness routine and diet that led to her epic transformation on her birthday.

Workout Kardashian works out early in the morning at 6 am

Kardashian works out with her fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara to maintain her fab physique. She works out early at 6 am in the morning and focuses mostly on weight training. "85% of our training is weight training and the other 15% is made up of cardio," Alcantara had said in an interview. Kardashian is also dedicated to her core training for a sculpted midsection.

Exercises She works out six days a week for 60-90 minutes

Kardashian manages to work out six days a week and her sweat sessions are between 60 to 90 minutes long. For cardio, she does agility ladder jumps and sprints. The mother of four also does a lot of rope workouts to focus on her endurance. She loves doing burpees, pushups, pull-ups, and dips. She is also dedicated to sculpting her legs and glutes.

Abs workout She dedicates one entire day to abs

According to her trainer, Kardashian loves working on the back of her legs- the hamstrings and the perfect booty for which she is well-known. She dedicates one entire day to her abs. Her abs workouts are easy enough to complete even when she is traveling. Her abs workout routine usually includes reverse v-ups, lying leg lifts, and bicycle crunches with a clap.

Food plan Kardashian restricts herself to less than 1,700 calories per day

Kardashian stays away from processed foods and focuses more on organic foods. She restricts herself to less than 1,700 calories per day. She eats simple carbs like sweet potatoes and small amounts of fat and protein like chicken along with lots of veggies. She had also followed a strict Atkins diet to lose weight after welcoming her second child Saint West.

Diet plan Here's what the TV star's diet plan looks like

Kardashian starts her day with blueberry oatmeal pancakes and has three or four of them. She eats a healthy lunch comprising chicken and vegetables like carrots, broccoli, and other greens. She also includes sweet potatoes in her diet. Her light dinner usually includes fish and boiled vegetables. She also cheats sometimes to indulge in sweet treats like cookies and candies.