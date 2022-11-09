Lifestyle

5 amazing recipes using tamarind

Written by Sneha Das Nov 09, 2022

Spice up your daily meals with these flavorful tamarind recipes

Tamarind is a tropical fruit with a sweet and sour taste that is native to Africa but also grows in other tropical regions including India. Rich in antioxidants, natural antimicrobial properties, and numerous phytonutrients, tamarind improves your cholesterol, heart, and liver health. It is also great for people with diabetes. Here are five amazing recipes using tamarind that you can try at home.

South Indian rice Tamarind rice

Dry roast chana dal, urad dal, coriander seeds, dry Kashmiri red chilis, and sesame seeds. Blend them into a powder. Saute peanuts in oil. Add chana dal, red chilies, mustard seeds, urad dal, turmeric powder, asafoetida, and curry leaves, and saute well. Add tamarind pulp and mix well. Add prepared masala, salt, and rice and cook for one-two minutes. Serve hot.

Sweet and sour dal Tamarind dal

Add tur dal, fenugreek seeds, and turmeric powder to a pressure cooker and cook for two-three whistles. Mash the dal well. Saute mustard seeds, cumin, red chili, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and garlic in some oil. Add onion, green chilies, and red chili powder, and mix well. Add mashed dal, salt, tamarind, and water and boil for three-four minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Sweet and spicy Tamarind curry

Soak tamarind concentrate in lukewarm water. Saute onion, green chili, and garlic in oil. Add tomato, salt, jaggery, Kashmiri red chili powder, cumin powder, fenugreek powder, and coriander powder, and mix. Strain the tamarind water, add to the pan, and boil well. Saute mustard seeds, asafoetida, curry leaves, and dry red chili in oil, and add this tempering to the curry. Serve hot.

Spiced potatoes Tamarind potatoes

Roast potatoes for 40-50 minutes until tender, then chop them. Soak tamarind in hot water for 20-30 minutes and strain the water. Saute asafoetida, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, tamarind water, and red chilies in oil. Add cooked potatoes, ground coriander, cayenne, garam masala, chaat masala, coriander leaves, chili powder, and salt, and mix well. Serve hot.

Crispy and hot Tamarind chicken wings

Wash and pat dry chicken wings. For the marination, combine together tamarind puree, soy sauce, chili garlic paste, jaggery, black pepper, minced ginger, lemon juice, flour, cornstarch, and vinegar. Pour this marination over the chicken wings and keep them aside for two hours. Fry the chicken wings in a kadhai in hot oil until crispy and golden brown. Serve hot.