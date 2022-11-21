Lifestyle

Gain healthy weight by trying these 5 easy yoga asanas

Try these easy-peasy yoga poses to gain weight

If binge eating and other lifestyle changes haven't helped you enough to gain weight, it's time you turn to yoga! Yoga is mostly seen as a fitness activity that aids in weight loss. However, there are a few asanas that can, on the contrary, help you gain some extra kilos! Don't believe us? Well, try these five yoga asanas yourself to gain weight.

Wheel pose Chakrasana

Lie down on your back with your hands placed on the side. Taking support of your palms and feet, raise your body in the air and form an arch. Focus on your breathing and hold this pose for 30 seconds. Then, gently return to the original position and relax. Doing this asana can help you improve blood circulation and gain weight.

Fish pose Matsyasana

Lie down on the floor and cross your legs together like in the lotus pose. Slowly lift up your upper body and form an arch by touching your head to the ground. Hold for 20 seconds and focus on your breathing. Once done, relax. It's a great yoga pose for weight gain as it improves the digestive and cardiovascular systems.

Reclining butterfly pose Supta Badhakonasana

Sit with your knees folded on the floor. Press the soles of your feet against each other and then start leaning backward using your arms. Keep the hands beside you until your back rests on the yoga mat fully. Once done, put your hands above your head in a prayer pose and breathe deeply. Hold this position for 20 seconds and then relax.

Chair pose Utkatasana

This asana can help you gain weight by improving the size of your hamstrings, glutes, and thighs. Stand with your feet together and arms at your side. Lift your arms over your head and keep them close to your ears. Your fingers should point toward the sky. Get into a partial squat position by slightly bending your knees and moving your hips backward.

Cobra pose Bhujangasana

This pose can help you remove blockages in your digestive tracks, thereby improving your metabolism. Lie down on your stomach, stretch out your legs and rest your feet downward. With palms flat on the ground and elbows by your side, lift your chest and abdomen as you inhale. Ensure that your navel is touching the yoga mat. Return to the original position exhaling.