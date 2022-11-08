Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of rose apple

5 amazing health benefits of rose apple

Written by Sneha Das Nov 08, 2022, 03:30 am 2 min read

Rose apples are packed with unique medicinal properties

Also known as water apples, rose apples are usually grown in Southeast Asian countries and in certain tropical regions of India. High in water content, these fleshy fruits are packed with unique medicinal properties and offer several health benefits. They are loaded with anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, pain-relieving, and antioxidant properties. Check out the amazing health benefits of rose apples.

Immunity Boosts immunity

Loaded with antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties, rose apple boosts your immunity levels and keeps infections at bay. This healthy and nutritious fruit contains high amounts of vitamins A and C that protect your body against several microbial infections. The iron and calcium in it also protect your body against infectious diseases. Rose apple promotes the production of white blood cells in the body.

Weight loss Promotes weight loss

If you want to lose weight naturally, then don't forget to include rose apples in your diet. The high fiber content in these fruits will keep you full for a longer time and prevent unhealthy cravings, thereby promoting weight loss. They are also low in calories and contain a negligible amount of fats. There are only 36 calories in 145 grams of rose apples.

Eye health Good for eyes

The presence of vitamin A in rose apples is great for your eye health and helps improve your vision. The leaves of these fruits also have diuretic and expectorant properties that help treat sore eyes and rheumatism. The antioxidant properties of rose apples fight against free radicals and stabilize them, to prevent oxidative damage to eye cells and the risk of developing macular degeneration.

Skin health Great for skin

The vitamin C found in rose apples helps maintain your skin's health and makes it radiant. Rose apple leaf extracts are often used in skincare products to improve skin texture. Packed with anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, it helps prevent acne and acne vulgaris which causes inflammation on the skin. It also treats skin blisters, pustules, hypersensitivity, and allergies.

Bone health Helps maintain healthy bones

High in calcium, rose apples will make your bones strong and healthy and prevent the risk of bone-related disorders like osteoarthritis or osteoporosis. A 100-gram serving of raw rose apples contains 29 milligrams of calcium. These fruits help maintain the calcium level in your body and improve your bone density. They also contain magnesium and potassium which promote bone health.