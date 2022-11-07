Lifestyle

5 popular winter drinks from around the world

5 popular winter drinks from around the world

Written by Sneha Das Nov 07, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

These winter drinks will keep you warm and cozy

The cold winter days are here and nothing feels more comforting than a warm cup of appeasing beverage that will not only keep you cozy but also calm you down. From hot chocolate to hot tea and coffee, there are a lot of winter beverages that you can try. Here are five popular drinks from around the world that you must taste this season.

Exotic amalgamation Kahwa from Kashmir

A popular beverage in Kashmir, kahwa contains an exotic amalgamation of green tea leaves, whole spices, dry fruits, and saffron. It boosts immunity, promotes weight loss, and improves digestion. Boil water with cinnamon, dried rose petals, and saffron. Add green tea leaves, stir and let it steep for three-five minutes. Garnish with almonds and saffron and serve hot.

Mexican drink Atole from Mexico

Atole is a Mexican hot drink that has a thick texture and a sweet aroma. It is also used for medicinal purposes since the cinnamon and sugar in rice atole can prevent stomach issues. Combine masa harina (flour made of corn), milk, water, cinnamon, and brown sugar and simmer. Add vanilla extract and stir well. Garnish with a pinch of cinnamon and serve hot.

Minty flavor Mint tea from Morocco

Moroccan mint tea has a mildly sweet taste and a refreshing aroma. You can have it after every meal. It helps boost your immune functions. Boil some water, add green tea leaves, sugar, and spearmint leaves and boil for around 10 minutes. Strain the tea, add sugar and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and drink it warm.

Japanese drink Kuzuyu from Japan

A hot and sweet Japanese beverage, kuzuyu is made from flour, kudzu (Japanese arrowroot plant) root powder, and hot water. It has a thick texture and is usually served during the winter months. Add kudzu root powder to warm water and mix well. Add honey or brown sugar, cinnamon, ground ginger, and soy sauce, and stir well. Simmer the mixture and serve warm.

French drink Le chocolat chaud from France

A popular winter beverage in France, le chocolat chaud is a kind of hot chocolate that is usually had during Christmas. It has a thick consistency and a mildly sweet flavor. Heat some milk in a saucepan. Add dark chocolate pieces and whisk well. Boil for two-three minutes while whisking continuously. Add brown sugar and mix again. Serve warm in small tea cups.