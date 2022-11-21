Lifestyle

Love Pav bhaji? 5 more Maharashtrian dishes you'll enjoy

Love Pav bhaji? 5 more Maharashtrian dishes you'll enjoy

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 21, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

Maharashtrian cuisine have a distinct taste which make for a diverse range of flavors.

From the world-famous pav bhaji to pithla bhakri, Maharashtrian cuisine is quite versatile. Some spices like goda masala, kokum, tamarind, and coconut are essential ingredients in the Marathi kitchen. These ingredients add a distinct taste to Maharashtrian food and make for a diverse range of flavors. To bring Maharashtrian vibes to your kitchen, try these recipes today.

Usal magic Misal Pav

Splutter mustard, cumin, and curry leaves in heated oil. Add turmeric, chili, coriander, and garam masala and sauté. Add cooked moth beans (matki), a small piece of jaggery, and salt. Give it a good mix. Add water to adjust consistency, cover, and boil. Serve the matki usal with pav and sprinkle some farsan over it. Top with chopped onions and coriander leaves.

Stuffed spices Bhareli Vangi

Slit brinjals vertically into four parts with the stem intact. Grind raw peanuts, tomato, garlic, ginger, jaggery, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala together to prepare the stuffing. Saute mustard, cumin, curry leaves, and green chilies. Add onions and fry. Your tempering is ready. Stuff each brinjal with the prepared stuffing. Gently place them on onion temperings, cover, and cook for 15 minutes.

Maratha chi bread Thalipeeth

Combine bhajani flour, ginger-garlic paste, and green chili. Add turmeric, coriander, cumin, carom, sesame, and red chili, and mix. Now, add water and knead a dough. Take a small ball of dough and start patting over an oiled surface. Gently place the thalipeeth on a pan. Cover and cook on medium flame until both sides are golden brown. Serve hot with pickles and yogurt.

Spicy 'dal' Aamti

Add cumin seeds, chopped onion, green chilies, and asafetida to heated oil in a pan. Sauté until the onion turns light brown. Add cooked pigeon peas and water, stir, and bring it to a boil. Add salt, tamarind pulp, chili powder, jaggery, and goda masala, mix and simmer for five minutes. Add in chopped coriander and coconut. Serve hot garnished with more coriander leaves.

Tangy Pithla Bhakri

Splutter mustard, cumin, and a pinch of asafetida. Add clove, garlic, chili, and onion, and saute well. Now, add turmeric, chili powder, and salt and saute. Add besan and saute on low flame. Keep sprinkling water in batches until the mixture turns moist. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Make a good lump-free mix. Finally, sprinkle coriander leaves and serve.