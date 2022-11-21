Lifestyle

Winter is 'hair': 5 homemade masks to nourish your scalp

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 21, 2022, 03:12 pm 2 min read

Apply these packs to flaunt healthy hair this winter

Here's to your hair care routine in this season of cold waves. While winter is an enjoyable season, it brings along a lot of hair problems to deal with. From dandruff and frizzy hair to split ends and itchy scalp, there is a host of problems one can face. However, say no more with these five quick and effective homemade hair masks.

Nourishing Egg yolk, honey, and olive oil hair mask

This mask can help you get shiny and smooth hair. All you have to do is, add an egg yolk, a cup of honey, and one tablespoon of olive oil in a bowl and mix it well. Apply this mixture to your hair and scalp, and leave it to dry for five to 10 minutes. Wash with shampoo and it's done!

Goodness of coconut Coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, and honey mask

Mix two tablespoons of coconut oil, one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and two tablespoons of honey well. Now apply it to your scalp and hair, and leave it for about 30 minutes. Once done, wash it off with your regular shampoo. Additionally, you can store this mixture in a jar so that you don't have to prepare it repeatedly.

Good for hair follicles Banana, egg, and honey mask

Combine a banana, an egg yolk, and one tablespoon of honey. Stir well to achieve a smooth consistency. Massage this hair mask mixture from the roots to the tips of your hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse with your shampoo. Then apply your regular conditioner for better results. This mask offers nourishment to the scalp and hair follicles.

Instant Yogurt and banana mask

Grab a banana and mash it finely so that it doesn't have any lumps. Now add two tablespoons of olive oil to it, along with half a cup of yogurt. Mix well and apply it to your hair and scalp. Once that's done, leave it to dry for about 45 minutes. Later, wash it with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.

Simple Avocados and olive oil mask

Avocados are nourishing and moisturizing in nature, which makes them the perfect hair care ingredient. To prepare this mask, mash the fruit and add about two to three tablespoons of olive oil to it. Mix it well and apply it to your hair. Keep it on for about 30 to 45 minutes before you finally wash it with your regular shampoo.