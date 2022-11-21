Lifestyle

5 quick recipes using bread

Try these bread recipes next time in your breakfast or as your evening snack.

Around the world and throughout recorded history, bread has been an important part of many cultures' diets. We love to smack our lips over cheesy sandwiches, right? Well, there are a lot of delicious recipes we can make with bread. Take a look at these fairly easy and quick recipes. These can be savored at breakfast or as an evening snack.

Sweet Gulab jamun

Boil water, add sugar, and switch to low flame. Continue to boil until it turns into a sticky syrup. Toast bread and crush them into fine powder. Add milk to it and knead it into a soft dough. Fry tiny dough balls in ghee until they turn golden brown. Dip the fried balls into the sugar syrup, and leave aside for 1-2 hours. Serve!

Creamy Shahi tukda

Simmer milk in a pan, add sugar and cook for five minutes. Add custard powder and cook until the consistency is thick. Meanwhile, prepare sugar syrup. Cut bread slices Fry small pieces of sliced bread in oil until golden. Dip the fried bread into sugar syrup, and let it soak. Next, pour thickened milk mixture over it. Garnish with sliced dry fruits and serve.

Milky Bread custard pudding

Boil milk in a vessel, and add sugar to it. Pour liquid custard into the sugared milk. Simmer in low flame for 10 minutes. Dip bread slices into sugared milk in a separate bowl. Pour the custard milk over the bread. Sprinkle grated cashew nuts and almonds over it. Make two-three layers by repeating this step. Serve your delicious no-bake bread custard pudding chilled.

Crispy Bread upma

Splutter cumin and mustard seeds in heated oil. Add asafoetida and chopped onions, and cook for a minute. Now add chopped capsicum, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and coriander, and give it a good stir. Add potatoes and mix again. Sprinkle lemon juice and bread on it, and mix properly. Your bread upma is ready. Serve hot.

Cheesy Pizza

Arrange bread slices on a baking tray and preheat the oven to 220°C. Spread pizza sauce over the bread. Now, layer sliced onions, capsicum, and tomatoes. Grate cheese on top. Sprinkle herbs and chili flakes. Place olives as well. Bake in the preheated oven until the veggies are partially grilled and the cheese melts and turns golden. Your bread pizza is ready. Serve hot.