Read these 5 books to overcome grief and loss

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 21, 2022, 02:03 pm 3 min read

Open yourself to healing, one page at a time

Books are our best friends for a reason. The pain of losing a loved one, whether you saw it coming or were completely blindsided by it, is second to none. The grief that comes along with loss stays deep-rooted within us, no matter how successful we become in life. Here are five books you can read for some solace during testing times.

Practical 'When Things Fall Apart' by Pema Chodron

Written by a Buddhist nun, Pema Chodron, this book is a classic read for those wanting to overcome their grief. The author, through her years of wisdom, advises readers to embrace pain instead of running away from it. With a belief that acceptance can lead to healing, the author shares ways to communicate openly and methods of working with chaotic situations.

Healing 'Please Be Patient, I'm Grieving' by Gary Roe

This book is especially apt for those who know someone going through a period of grief. Penned by author Gary Roe, this fine print is quite easy to read as it motivates readers to make a difference. From what and what not to say and the effects of pain to skills to enhance relationships and overcoming hindrances of healing, the book shares it all.

Connection 'Bearing the Unbearable' by Joanne Cacciatore

Compiling 52 short chapters, this book by Joanne Cacciatore is the perfect companion for those battling difficult times. It features the author's decades of experience in supporting individuals, families, and communities going through immense grief. Additionally, the book shares how grief can help us open our hearts to connection, compassion, and humanity. The chapters are easy to read, quick, and powerful.

Eye-opener 'The Truth About Grief' by Ruth Davis Konigsberg

Ruth Davis Konigsberg, through this book, busts the myth about how the five stages of grief are not based on science. Additionally, she explains how we actually grieve is completely poles apart from the mythical five stages. The book teaches you how grieving is not process-based but should be done freely, and that people are programmed to get over a loss.

Wise 'On Grief and Grieving' by Elisabeth Ross and David Kessler

This book is a combination of practical wisdom, case studies, and the authors' personal experiences. It teaches you how the period of grieving helps one accept and live with the loss. Not just that, the book also has inspiration and reliable advice on parts of grief including dreams, sadness, isolation, haunting, and healing.