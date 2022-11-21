Lifestyle

Soupy goodness: Try these five lip-smacking soups this winter

Soupy goodness: Try these five lip-smacking soups this winter

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 21, 2022, 01:40 pm 2 min read

Try your hand at these five soup recipes

Let's make your winter 'souper' good! Winter is here and all we may need right now is a delicious dose of warmth and flavor. And when it comes to that, soup is among the very few dishes that offer the best of both worlds in equal measure. So on that note, here are five lip-smacking soup recipes that you should try this season.

Strong flavor Garlic soup

Heat butter in a pan and add crushed garlic to it. Saute it with onions and other veggies that you may like. Now add water as per requirement, followed by some more garlic, black pepper, and salt to taste. Allow it to boil and cook properly. Grab another bowl and mix some cornflour with water. Add it to the concoction, boil it, and serve.

Loaded with veggies Mixed vegetable soup

Grab your favorite veggies like carrots, tomatoes, peas, and French beans. Cook them in a pressure cooker with two cups of water. Once they are cooked nicely, put them inside a blender and blend well. Strain once they are done. Now, add salt and black pepper to taste, and some curry leaves for extra flavor and garnishing. Serve hot and fresh.

With coconut milk Pumpkin soup

Chop some pumpkin slices, peel the skin off, and remove the seeds. Cook them in water until soft. Separately, whiz in a blender some garlic, chili, coriander, salt, and pepper. Drain the water when the pumpkin becomes soft and blend the latter well. Put this mixture in a pan and add some coconut milk once it starts simmering. Cook and serve.

With cabbage Minestrone soup

Boil four cups of clear stock and add chopped tomatoes, noodles, rice, onions, and potatoes to it. Simmer it half-covered. Once noodles, rice, and potatoes are half done, add in some beans, peas, and carrots. Now add some celery, salt, and pepper to the tender veggies. Simmer for about two minutes and then add cabbage to each bowl. Pour over it and serve.

Green goodness Spinach soup

Heat some oil in a pan and then saute onions and garlic in it. Once they are golden in color, add chopped spinach to them. Next, add some white flour to it and stir well until it's cooked. Later, add salt, sugar, and pepper powder to taste. Cool it down, puree it in a blender, and then boil it with milk. Cook and serve.