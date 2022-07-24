World

Chinese man executed for burning 'Tibetan' ex-wife during her livestream

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 24, 2022, 07:36 pm 2 min read

A man was executed in China after a court found him guilty of setting his ex-wife on fire while she was live streaming on an online portal.

A man was executed in China after a judge found him guilty of burning his ex-wife while she was live-streaming on the Internet. Tang Lu was permitted to meet his family once prior to his execution in the southern region of Sichuan. The case attracted considerable censure and indignation around the nation, shifting attention to the challenges women confront in abusive relationships.

Lu burned his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was live streaming on a video platform called Douyin, akin to TikTok. A few weeks later, the woman, better known as Lamu, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital. Tang has a history of physically abusing Lamu, as per state Chinese media, and the couple separated in June 2020.

In the months following the divorce, the man constantly sought her out and urged her to remarry him, but she refused. Farmer Lamu shared pieces of her everyday life and the countryside of Sichuan on Douyin via short videos and live feeds. A woman of Tibetan descent, she frequently wore traditional Tibetan attire in the videos.

On the day of the crime, Lu appeared behind her while she was live streaming on the video platform, poured gasoline on her, and then set her ablaze before fleeing the scene. Soon after, he was caught, and in October 2021, he was found guilty and sentenced to death. In January 2022, his mercy appeal to the court was turned down.