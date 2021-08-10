Teenage girl strangles mother with belt after quarrel over studies

The incident took place in the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on July 30

A 15-year-old girl allegedly strangulated her mother to death with a karate belt after a fight over her studies in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. The girl later tried to pass it off as a case of accidental death, police added. The incident took place in the Airoli area of Navi Mumbai township on July 30.

Details

The girl and her mother used to have frequent quarrels

The girl's parents wanted her to become a doctor and had enrolled her in the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) classes. But the girl did not want to pursue a medical course and because of this she and her 40-year-old mother used to have frequent quarrels, an official at Rabale Police Station said.

Complaint

Girl was fed up with the 'harassment' over studies

On July 27, the girl's father had scolded her for playing with her mobile phone, following which she left home and went to her uncle's place nearby. The official said her mother went there and called her back, after which the girl told her she was fed up with the harassment over studies and would go to the police station to file a complaint.

Incident

Woman allegedly threatened daughter with knife on July 30

The woman then took her daughter to a police station where the police personnel counseled both of them, he said. On July 30, the woman again scolded the girl over the issue of her studies. During their fight, the woman allegedly threatened the girl with a knife, the official said. Fearing that her mother was going to kill her, the girl pushed her mother.

Fight

Girl grabbed the belt and allegedly strangulated her mother

The woman fell and injured her head from the corner of a cot. The woman, in a semi-conscious state, tried to grab a karate belt. On seeing that, the girl grabbed the belt and allegedly strangulated her mother to death with it. The girl later sent a WhatsApp message to her father and uncle from her mother's phone, saying "I tried everything I quit."

Details

The girl then locked the house and went outside

She then locked the house and went outside. She called her father over the phone and told him that her mother was not opening the door. Her father informed her uncle who went to their house. He broke open the door and found the woman lying dead on the bed with the karate belt around her neck, the official said.

Investigation

Police doubted the girl's version and took her into confidence

The police doubted the girl's version, he said, adding that they sent the body for postmortem and the report revealed that the woman died due to the head injury and strangulation. During questioning of the family members, the police suspected the girl's role in the incident. "We took her into confidence and she narrated what happened (the sequence of events)," the official said.

Information

A case was registered under IPC Section 302

The teenager was detained on Monday and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder. The girl will be produced before a Juvenile Board soon for further legal procedures, the police said.