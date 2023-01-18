Delhi

Delhi: PhD student dead, friend injured in hit-and-run case

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jan 18, 2023, 03:06 pm 2 min read

An onrushing car crashed into two IIT Delhi students while they were crossing the road, killing one

A research student lost his life, and another got injured after a car hit them on Tuesday night near IIT-Delhi, according to the news outlet India Today. The accident reportedly happened at 11:15 pm when Ankur Shukla (29) and Ashraf Nawaz Khan (30), PhD students at IIT Delhi, were on their way back after having dinner at a restaurant in the SDA market.

Hit by car while crossing road

As per reports, an onrushing car crashed into both students while they were crossing the road close to Gate Number 1. Both men sustained multiple injuries on impact and were rushed to the Safdarjung hospital, where Khan died while undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Shukla sustained a fractured leg and is currently admitted at the Max hospital in Saket.

Car found abandoned, driver identified

The media report also revealed that the offending vehicle was found abandoned in a damaged state some distance away from the crash site. Delhi Police confirmed that the vehicle's driver has also been identified, and further probe is underway. NDTV quoting the deceased's aunt said that Khan's father had died a few years ago and he was the only son in the family.

Similar hit-and-run incident in Delhi that killed Anjali Singh

This new incident in the national capital comes to light as the entire nation is still getting to grips with the Anjali Singh hit-and-run case, where a vehicle had rammed into the victim on the night of January 1 and dragged her body for nearly 13km. This bone-chilling incident occurred near Delhi's Sultanpuri area and triggered a nationwide outrage.

7 arrests made so far by Delhi Police

So far, the police have made seven arrests in the case. On January 6, the police arrested Ashutosh for sheltering the accused men. The cops had earlier arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Manoj Mittal, Mithun, and Krishan in the hit-and-run case. Ankush Khanna, brother of Amit Khanna, surrendered at Sultanpuri Police Station after the incident.

Delhi reported 2,300 accidents in first 5 months of 2022

According to the official government data, Delhi reported 2,300 accidents in 2022, in which more than 500 people died during the first five months. Of these, 1,762 were simple accidents, and 495 were fatal accidents. Meanwhile, the national capital had also reported 43 non-injury accidents. The data also revealed that 2,152 individuals were injured during this period.