Gujarat: Two killed in accident; two drown during religious event

Two people were killed in a road accident in Gujarat's Banaskantha district whereas two persons drowned during a religious event in Anand district

Two people were killed when a car hit them in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, while, two persons drowned in a river during a religious program in Anand district on Wednesday, the police said. In Banaskantha, a speeding car hit seven pilgrims who were walking toward a temple in Gadh village near Palanpur town to attend a religious fair in the early hours, police said.

Gadh Police Station's sub-inspector LG Vala said, "Out of the seven victims, two men died on the spot, while five others were injured and shifted to a hospital in Palanpur." "After the accident, the car driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind," the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Meanwhile, two youths died due to drowning in the Mahisagar river passing from Valvod village in Borsad taluka of Anand district early hours on Wednesday, an official from Bhadran Police Station said. The victims, along with many other devotees of Dasha Maa, had gone to the river to immerse the deity's idols as part of an annual ritual.

"They started drowning while taking a bath in the river after immersing the idols. One of them, died on the spot, while the other victim, who was pulled out alive by locals, died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital," the police said.

Notably, last week eight people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in the Amreli district. The deceased included two children (aged eight and thirteen), two elderly persons. Two other children were injured in the accident that took place around 2:30 am in Badhada village under Savarkundla rural police limits, police said.