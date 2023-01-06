Lifestyle

As tremors jolt Afghanistan, here's how to survive an earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on the late evening of January 5. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi NCR and nearby areas. In fact, this was the second time in five days that Delhi NCR experienced this natural calamity. With that in mind, here are five ways you can survive an earthquake and safeguard those around you.

Drop to your hands and knees under a furniture

During an earthquake, look for a suitable and sturdy piece of furniture to safeguard yourself from falling debris. Find a table or a desk and drop to your hands and knees until the tremors stop. If you're lying on a bed, stay put and cover your head and neck with pillows. Don't stand near glass and doorways as they are the most unsafe spots.

Create an earthquake safety plan

Creating an earthquake safety plan with your kin is an important survival mechanism. Discuss with your family what to do, where to take shelter, where to escape, and where to meet if separated during an earthquake. Check if an earthquake safety plan is available at your workplace or your children's school. Keep your pets in a hard-shell carrier or crate.

If you are outside, stay away from buildings and trees

If you are outside your home or have evacuated during an earthquake, steer clear of buildings as they may collapse all of a sudden. In fact, you should also find refuge away from trees, electric poles, power lines, and bridges for the same reason. If you are driving, stay inside the vehicle and pull over in an open space.

If you're in a high-rise building, skip using elevators

During an earthquake, if you are inside a skyscraper, don't thoughtlessly run for the elevator. The earthquake may induce a power outage or even fire in some cases, which can trap you inside the elevator. In case you are trapped inside one, try grabbing someone's attention by banging hard on heavy metal parts. It's always advisable to use the staircase.

If you are trapped under debris, do not move

Unfortunately, if you are trapped under debris, do not move about or try hard to escape. Additionally, do not kick up the debris and dust as they could make the situation more problematic for you. Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or clothing to breathe right. Try to bang on a heavy metal or wall to grab the attention of the rescuers.