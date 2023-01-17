Delhi

Ashram flyover closure: Traffic snarls on DND Flyway, MG Road

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 17, 2023, 01:37 pm 2 min read

The closure of the Ashram flyover has resulted in massive traffic jams along the Delhi-Noida border and roads leading to the flyover

Massive traffic jams and snail-paced movement on several roads leading to the Ashram flyover, which remains closed, left commuters in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) flustered on Tuesday morning. The Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway and Mahatma Gandhi Road saw traffic snarls at around 7:00 am. Bumper-to-bumper traffic reportedly extended till AIIMS, Delhi, as welding sparks from an under-construction flyover kept falling on the oncoming vehicles.

Why does this story matter?

The 1.5-km-long Ashram flyover was closed on January 1 for 45 days for the construction of a connecting road.

Besides being a link junction between South Delhi and Noida, Ashram Chowk connects Mathura Road and the Ring Road and South and Central Delhi. The flyover is one of the busiest sections of Delhi and sees over three lakh vehicles each day, including heavy trucks.

Traffic jams on this route have become an everyday affair

Roads along Delhi-Noida border faced congestion

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near Moolchand also witnessed congestion shortly after 7:15 am apart from the roads along the Delhi-Noida border and those leading to the Ashram Metro Station. Traffic jammed at Ashram Chowk at around 7:20 am, while the three-kilometer stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Kilokri saw snarls at 7:20 am. There's no respite visible for commuters until the Ashram flyover reopens.

Dates of flyover closure proposed by contractor

The Delhi Traffic Police and the Public Works Department (PWD) finalized the dates of the flyover's closure as per the contractor's recommendation. Earlier it was planned to be shut between Christmas and New Year but was postponed in view of a week full of festivities.