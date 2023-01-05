Delhi

Delhi witnesses coldest night of season at 3 degrees Celsius

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 05, 2023, 12:16 pm 3 min read

India Meteorological Department has predicted low temperature to prevail over Delhi till Saturday

While cold wave conditions continue to prevail over northwest India, Delhi on Thursday recorded the season's coldest morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung weather station of the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, which is four notches below the normal. Meanwhile, Delhi's air remained 'very poor' despite showing slight improvement today morning.

Why does this story matter?

A cold wave gripped the Indo-Gangetic plains in the final week of December, with Delhi reporting three degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Christmas Day.

However, Delhiites got a short respite on New Year's Day.

Meanwhile, very dense fog blocked the sun, triggering a low daytime temperature in the area and a deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI).

Minimum temperatures at different locations

The morning low temperature in Safdarjung was 3 degrees Celsius, while the season's low temperature in Lodhi Road was 2.8 degrees, per IMD bulletin. It said Ayanagar, where temperatures are generally a few degrees lower, had a temperature drop of 2.2 degrees Celsius. The Ridge was at 2.8 degrees Celsius, while the weather station at Ujwa recorded a minimum of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog affects visibility in national capital

Low visibility pervaded the capital city as it was covered in thick fog. According to an IMD, around 5:30 am, Safdarjung had a 50-meter visibility level, compared to 25 meters in Palam. Along with a continuation of dense fog nationwide or in isolated pockets over the following two days, the IMD has issued a cold wave advisory for Delhi for the next three days.

Rail traffic affected due to low visibility

According to ANI, which quoted the Northern Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO), as many as 12 trains are running late and two have been rescheduled as a result of the fog in north India. Meanwhile, because of the bitter cold, airport administrations provided a fog update for travelers. But they said that all flights are presently running normally.

Red warnings issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

IMD predicts that till Friday, areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh may experience coldwave or severe cold waves. The lowest temperature in Delhi is expected to remain continuously below 4 degrees Celsius until Saturday. Due to these circumstances, the IMD has issued a red warning for these areas on Wednesday and Thursday, which means "take action."

What is cold wave?

When the highest temperature is 4.5 degrees below average and the lowest temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less, the day is considered cold. If the lowest temperature drops below 4 degrees Celsius or is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and 4.5 notches below average, a cold wave is declared. Furthermore, a 'very dense' fog is classified when the visibility dips below 50 meters.

Despite improvement Delhi's AQI still in 'very poor' category

The air quality in Delhi remained "very poor," but it did somewhat improve in the morning. AQI was recorded at 339 (very bad) at 7:00 am, down from Wednesday's value of 343 (extremely poor). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) decided to revoke all measures under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the improvement.