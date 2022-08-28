India

Heavy rainfall causes Ganga to rise; flash floods in J&K

Heavy rainfall causes Ganga to rise; flash floods in J&K

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 28, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

IMD predicted heavy rainfall in several states including West Bengal and northeastern regions during the next few days.

Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across the country. While flash floods were reported in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Other states, like Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have also experienced continuous rainfall, according to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, heavy rainfall caused significant water logging in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city on Saturday.

As per reports, several low-lying areas in UP including Varanasi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Baliya have been inundated as the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in the state. In J&K, a cloudburst in the upper reaches triggered a flash flood in the Kulgam district. Meanwhile, the disaster management personnel rescued nearly 150 people.

Rajasthan Floods engulf several Rajasthan districts, CM makes airborne tour

Floods caused by heavy rains have caused devastation in various districts of Rajasthan. Although the rain this season has benefited crops and increased productivity, some areas have been swamped. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted an airborne tour of flood-affected regions in Karauli district on Saturday. Gehlot said that relief for the damage will be provided following the survey.

Twitter Post Video of the aerial survey

Details Impact of increasing water levels of Ganga

According to the district administration, the swollen Ganga inundated several agricultural and residential areas along its banks in Varanasi. The floods of Ganga and its tributary Varuna in the district have devastated almost 18 municipal wards and more than 80 villages, according to them. The Yamuna is also overflowing leading some portions of Prayagraj to go underwater.

Forecast IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in several states

Meanwhile, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in West Bengal and northeastern regions during the next few days. Uttarakhand and Bihar are also expected to witness similar rainy weather through August 30. More rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh and east Uttar Pradesh on August 28 and 29. Heavy rains are also expected in som northeastern states during the next several days.