Rajasthan: Communal tension grips Bhilwara over man's murder; internet suspended

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 11, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Right-wing groups have called for a bandh over the Bhilwara murder.

Internet services have been suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara from Wednesday morning till Thursday after a 22-year-old man was killed. The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday night in the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Police Station. The Hindu victim was allegedly killed by a Muslim over a personal dispute. Communal tensions have reportedly gripped the town since and certain right-wing groups have called for a bandh.

Rajasthan has been witnessing several instances of communal tensions over the past few weeks.

The latest incident came after similar communal tensions broke out in Karauli, Alwar, and Jodhpur in the past few weeks.

Last week, clashes erupted in Bhilwara's Sanganer area after unidentified people attacked two persons and set their bikes on fire.

Notably, Rajasthan is scheduled for assembly polls next year.

As per reports, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the case and further investigation is underway. Three accused, reportedly all minors, have been arrested in connection with the case. In view of the sensitivity of the situation, there has been heavy police deployment in the area since Tuesday night to maintain law and order.

The police said the situation is under control now and the local administration is on alert. The police also appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumors and maintain peace and harmony. "The administration is talking to community leaders to keep dialogue open and foster an understanding so that this incident does not acquire communal overtones," District Collector Ashish Modi said.

The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Tapadia. He was allegedly stabbed to death when he went to resolve a dispute involving his younger brother, NDTV reported. The incident occurred as some people got into a heated argument over money in the Shastri Nagar area, sources told CNN-News18. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The victim's maternal uncle, Mahesh Khotani, has reportedly refused to cremate the body until justice gets delivered. He said no one from the family will take the body from the hospital till the attackers were arrested.