Speeding car rams into 3 children in Delhi, driver arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 18, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The police also announced that they had started legal action against the car's driver and confirmed that the vehicle was impounded

In an absolutely horrific incident, three kids sustained multiple injuries after a speeding car rammed into them in Roop Nagar of North Delhi at round 9 am on Sunday. As per doctors, two kids, aged four and 10d, were currently out of danger. However, the third kid, aged six, is under constant observation at a hospital.

Here's what happened

In a CCTV video of the accident, which has gone viral on social media, the three kids can be seen standing on a footpath when the vehicle crashes into them. The driver seemed like he lost control of the car as it hit the curb before running into the kids. Locals can also be seen running in and taking the kids to the hospital.

Video of the horrific accident

#WATCH | Delhi: A speeding car hits three children in Gulabi Bagh area this morning, two children received minor injuries while the third is critical but stable and admitted to a hospital: Delhi Police



(Note: Graphic content, CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/1HAc4qyqGk — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

Driver arrested after the incident

According to the police, the accident occurred at approximately 9 am on Sunday, and the driver involved was arrested. 30-year-old Gajender, who is a resident of Pratap Nagar, was driving the Brezza car. When he arrived close to the Lilawati school, he lost control of the car and slammed into the three kids standing on the footpath at the side of the road.

FIR registered under Sections 279, 337

Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told news agency PTI: "Gajender (30), a resident of Pratap Nagar, lost control over his vehicle near the Lilawati school, police said. The car hit the children who were standing on a footpath." The cops further revealed that they have also filed an FIR against him under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

3 dead everyday in Delhi in road accidents

According to the Delhi Traffic Police's Delhi Road Crash Report 2021, three people in road accidents in the past two years were killed daily on average in the national capital. Notably, most of the victims in road accidents from last year were pedestrians. As per the numbers, 504 died (40%), and 1,536 others were injured. In 2020, 505 pedestrians died, while 1,241 were injured.

Accident numbers in details

The report also showed 555 Hit-and-run cases were reported in 2021, compared to 579 incidents in 2020. Non-fatal (Simple crashes) saw a spike, as Delhi reported 1,035 instances last year, the report stated. It also revealed that disobeying traffic rules led to 277 cases of road crashes, followed by 213 instances of overspeeding in 2021.