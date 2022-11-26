India

Delhi: Former Congress MLA arrested for assaulting, misbehaving with cops

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 26, 2022, 02:37 pm 3 min read

Former Delhi Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested for allegedly 'assaulting' and 'misbehaving' with cops

The Delhi Police arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan on Saturday for allegedly "assaulting" and "misbehaving" with cops. Khan "abused" a police officer on Friday when he questioned him about holding a gathering "without permission" from the State Election Commission, PTI reported. He was addressing a gathering of 20-30 people near Taiyyab Masjid in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for the upcoming MCD elections.

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of the Congress leader has come just a few days before the civic polls in Delhi.

Khan's daughter Ariba Khan is one of the Congress's Counselor candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The polls for the 250-ward civic body are scheduled for December 4. The results of the elections will be declared on December 8.

Khan became aggressive when asked about permission: Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East Delhi) Esha Pandey said the police's patrolling team on Friday saw a gathering being addressed by Khan using a loudspeaker near Taiyyab Masjid along with his supporters. She also claimed that sub-inspector Akshay asked Khan if he had obtained the required permission for the gathering, following which the Congress leader became "aggressive" and started "misbehaving" with him.

Delhi Police held Khan along with two others

The police have registered a case at the Shaheen Bagh Police Station over the matter under Sections 186 and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan has been arrested and two others, whom police identified as Minhaaz and Saabir, were also detained. Their role in the matter is being ascertained.

'AAP was buying voters,' Khan contests police claim

Meanwhile, the former Congress lawmaker claimed that he had reached the spot after hearing that the Aam Aadmi Party was "distributing money to buy voters" for the MCD polls. Khan claimed, "When I opposed it, the local policemen tried to stop me from speaking the truth." A purported video of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms.

A purported video of the incident in Shaheen Bagh

Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan whose daughter is a Congress candidate too from Delhi- abused, assaulted Sub-inspector of Delhi Police! He also says “Muslim area” !!



Not only should EC take strongest action but will Congress sack this rowdy cancel his family ka ticket? pic.twitter.com/BHPGwIhTQn — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 26, 2022

BJP demands action against his daughter

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked if the Congress will take action against Khan and cancel the ticket issued to his daughter for "abusing and insulting" an officer in uniform. Poonawalla appealed to the Election Commission to take action against Khan, his daughter, who is contesting the MCD elections, and the Congress party too.

Last November, Khan was arrested for 'misbehaving' with MCD staff

To recall, in November 2021, too, Khan was arrested on accusations of "abusing and assaulting" MCD staff and "obstructing" government work in the Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi. A video of the former lawmaker had also gone viral where he could be seen forcing workers to do squats while holding their ears as they allegedly removed his poster outside his home in Okhla.